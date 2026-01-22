12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI) shares rose 48.6% to $33.13 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $298.1 million.
- Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) shares moved upwards by 16.8% to $15.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $798.1 million.
- Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) stock moved upwards by 13.24% to $2.65. The company's market cap stands at $225.2 million.
- Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) shares rose 9.95% to $0.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.2 million.
- Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING) shares increased by 8.49% to $6.0. The company's market cap stands at $41.1 million.
- Biodexa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BDRX) stock increased by 8.09% to $2.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 million.
Losers
- Pulsenmore (NASDAQ:PLSM) shares declined by 18.6% to $5.99 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.8 million.
- GRI Bio (NASDAQ:GRI) stock fell 11.04% to $0.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 million.
- SciSparc (NASDAQ:SPRC) shares declined by 9.53% to $0.95. The company's market cap stands at $4.5 million.
- Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI) stock decreased by 7.69% to $0.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.6 million.
- Axogen (NASDAQ:AXGN) shares fell 7.55% to $30.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.
- Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX) shares decreased by 7.54% to $1.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 million.
