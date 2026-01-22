12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI) shares rose 48.6% to $33.13 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $298.1 million.

(NASDAQ:GLSI) shares rose 48.6% to $33.13 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $298.1 million. Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) shares moved upwards by 16.8% to $15.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $798.1 million.

(NASDAQ:JANX) shares moved upwards by 16.8% to $15.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $798.1 million. Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) stock moved upwards by 13.24% to $2.65. The company's market cap stands at $225.2 million.

(NASDAQ:CABA) stock moved upwards by 13.24% to $2.65. The company's market cap stands at $225.2 million. Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) shares rose 9.95% to $0.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.2 million.

(NASDAQ:CUE) shares rose 9.95% to $0.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.2 million. Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING) shares increased by 8.49% to $6.0. The company's market cap stands at $41.1 million.

(NASDAQ:CING) shares increased by 8.49% to $6.0. The company's market cap stands at $41.1 million. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BDRX) stock increased by 8.09% to $2.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 million.

Losers

Pulsenmore (NASDAQ:PLSM) shares declined by 18.6% to $5.99 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.8 million.

(NASDAQ:PLSM) shares declined by 18.6% to $5.99 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.8 million. GRI Bio (NASDAQ:GRI) stock fell 11.04% to $0.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 million.

(NASDAQ:GRI) stock fell 11.04% to $0.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 million. SciSparc (NASDAQ:SPRC) shares declined by 9.53% to $0.95. The company's market cap stands at $4.5 million.

(NASDAQ:SPRC) shares declined by 9.53% to $0.95. The company's market cap stands at $4.5 million. Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI) stock decreased by 7.69% to $0.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.6 million.

(NASDAQ:BFRI) stock decreased by 7.69% to $0.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.6 million. Axogen (NASDAQ:AXGN) shares fell 7.55% to $30.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.

(NASDAQ:AXGN) shares fell 7.55% to $30.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion. Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX) shares decreased by 7.54% to $1.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.