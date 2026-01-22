12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Erayak Power Solution Gr (NASDAQ:RAYA) shares rose 27.1% to $3.05 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 million.

(NASDAQ:RAYA) shares rose 27.1% to $3.05 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 million. American Rebel Holdings (NASDAQ:AREB) stock rose 12.99% to $0.49. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 million.

(NASDAQ:AREB) stock rose 12.99% to $0.49. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 million. SU Group Holdings (NASDAQ:SUGP) stock increased by 9.62% to $6.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.5 million. As per the press release, FY earnings came out 4 days ago.

(NASDAQ:SUGP) stock increased by 9.62% to $6.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.5 million. As per the press release, FY earnings came out 4 days ago. Eastern International (NASDAQ:ELOG) shares moved upwards by 9.35% to $1.52. The company's market cap stands at $16.7 million.

(NASDAQ:ELOG) shares moved upwards by 9.35% to $1.52. The company's market cap stands at $16.7 million. Karman Holdings (NYSE:KRMN) shares rose 9.2% to $114.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.8 billion.

(NYSE:KRMN) shares rose 9.2% to $114.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.8 billion. Captivision (NASDAQ:CAPT) shares rose 8.95% to $0.48. The company's market cap stands at $14.4 million.

Losers

Galaxy Payroll Group (NASDAQ:GLXG) stock decreased by 22.0% to $1.92 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.3 million.

(NASDAQ:GLXG) stock decreased by 22.0% to $1.92 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.3 million. Lakeside Holding (NASDAQ:LSH) shares declined by 13.39% to $1.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.1 million.

(NASDAQ:LSH) shares declined by 13.39% to $1.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.1 million. Baiya International Group (NASDAQ:BIYA) stock fell 12.21% to $4.53. The company's market cap stands at $6.1 million.

(NASDAQ:BIYA) stock fell 12.21% to $4.53. The company's market cap stands at $6.1 million. Freight Technologies (NASDAQ:FRGT) stock declined by 11.18% to $1.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 million.

(NASDAQ:FRGT) stock declined by 11.18% to $1.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 million. YY Group Holding (NASDAQ:YYGH) stock decreased by 10.3% to $0.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.5 million.

(NASDAQ:YYGH) stock decreased by 10.3% to $0.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.5 million. iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) shares fell 10.21% to $4.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.