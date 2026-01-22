12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Erayak Power Solution Gr (NASDAQ:RAYA) shares rose 27.1% to $3.05 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 million.
- American Rebel Holdings (NASDAQ:AREB) stock rose 12.99% to $0.49. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 million.
- SU Group Holdings (NASDAQ:SUGP) stock increased by 9.62% to $6.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.5 million. As per the press release, FY earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Eastern International (NASDAQ:ELOG) shares moved upwards by 9.35% to $1.52. The company's market cap stands at $16.7 million.
- Karman Holdings (NYSE:KRMN) shares rose 9.2% to $114.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.8 billion.
- Captivision (NASDAQ:CAPT) shares rose 8.95% to $0.48. The company's market cap stands at $14.4 million.
Losers
- Galaxy Payroll Group (NASDAQ:GLXG) stock decreased by 22.0% to $1.92 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.3 million.
- Lakeside Holding (NASDAQ:LSH) shares declined by 13.39% to $1.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.1 million.
- Baiya International Group (NASDAQ:BIYA) stock fell 12.21% to $4.53. The company's market cap stands at $6.1 million.
- Freight Technologies (NASDAQ:FRGT) stock declined by 11.18% to $1.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 million.
- YY Group Holding (NASDAQ:YYGH) stock decreased by 10.3% to $0.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.5 million.
- iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) shares fell 10.21% to $4.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
BIYABaiya International Group Inc
$4.53-12.2%
CAPTCaptivision Inc
$0.48008.82%
ELOGEastern International Ltd
$1.529.35%
FRGTFreight Technologies Inc
$1.43-15.9%
GLXGGalaxy Payroll Group Ltd
$1.96-20.3%
IPWiPower Inc
$4.25-13.3%
KRMNKarman Holdings Inc
$114.689.44%
LSHLakeside Holding Ltd
$1.10-13.4%
RAYAErayak Power Solution Group Inc
$3.2736.3%
SUGPSU Group Holdings Ltd
$6.186.19%
YYGHYY Group Holding Ltd
$0.1873-10.3%
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.