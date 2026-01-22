12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) shares increased by 10.5% to $0.3 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.2 million.

Nvni Group (NASDAQ:NVNI) shares increased by 10.23% to $3.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.3 million.

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) stock increased by 7.96% to $1.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.0 million.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) stock moved upwards by 7.71% to $17.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $367.5 million.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) stock moved upwards by 6.48% to $134.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.5 billion.

Syntec Optics Holdings (NASDAQ:OPTX) shares moved upwards by 6.26% to $4.41. The company's market cap stands at $153.2 million.

Losers

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) stock declined by 17.6% to $1.5 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 million.

Black Titan (NASDAQ:BTTC) shares decreased by 10.64% to $2.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.3 million.

Integrated Media Tech (NASDAQ:IMTE) shares declined by 7.38% to $0.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 million.

Signing Day Sports (AMEX:SGN) shares fell 6.84% to $0.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 million.

Kustom Entertainment (NASDAQ:KUST) shares decreased by 5.12% to $2.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 million.

Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD) stock fell 4.3% to $0.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 million.

