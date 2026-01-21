12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

XWELL (NASDAQ:XWEL) shares moved upwards by 32.3% to $0.57 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 million.

(NASDAQ:XWEL) shares moved upwards by 32.3% to $0.57 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 million. Netclass Technology (NASDAQ:NTCL) shares moved upwards by 5.57% to $0.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.0 million.

(NASDAQ:NTCL) shares moved upwards by 5.57% to $0.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.0 million. EpicQuest Education Group (NASDAQ:EEIQ) shares moved upwards by 4.82% to $0.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.2 million.

(NASDAQ:EEIQ) shares moved upwards by 4.82% to $0.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.2 million. High Roller Technologies (AMEX:ROLR) shares rose 2.27% to $8.1. The company's market cap stands at $104.0 million.

(AMEX:ROLR) shares rose 2.27% to $8.1. The company's market cap stands at $104.0 million. TAL Education (NYSE:TAL) shares increased by 1.94% to $11.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.4 billion.

(NYSE:TAL) shares increased by 1.94% to $11.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.4 billion. GameStop (NYSE:GME) shares moved upwards by 1.75% to $22.07. The company's market cap stands at $9.4 billion.

Losers

Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) stock fell 7.0% to $22.59 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.1 million.

(NASDAQ:LVLU) stock fell 7.0% to $22.59 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.1 million. Jiade (NASDAQ:JDZG) shares declined by 7.02% to $1.44. The company's market cap stands at $30.8 million.

(NASDAQ:JDZG) shares declined by 7.02% to $1.44. The company's market cap stands at $30.8 million. Empery Digital (NASDAQ:EMPD) stock decreased by 6.72% to $4.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $140.6 million.

(NASDAQ:EMPD) stock decreased by 6.72% to $4.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $140.6 million. Ping An Biomedical (NASDAQ:PASW) stock declined by 5.69% to $0.17. The company's market cap stands at $3.7 million.

(NASDAQ:PASW) stock declined by 5.69% to $0.17. The company's market cap stands at $3.7 million. Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) stock decreased by 5.34% to $0.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.6 million.

(NASDAQ:FRSX) stock decreased by 5.34% to $0.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.6 million. CCH Holdings (NASDAQ:CCHH) stock decreased by 4.17% to $0.59. The company's market cap stands at $11.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.