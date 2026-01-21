12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

(NASDAQ:ERNA) shares rose 10.2% to $1.3 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.5 million. IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT) stock rose 7.17% to $0.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.0 million.

(NASDAQ:IOBT) stock rose 7.17% to $0.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.0 million. OKYO Pharma (NASDAQ:OKYO) shares moved upwards by 5.76% to $2.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $80.8 million.

(NASDAQ:OKYO) shares moved upwards by 5.76% to $2.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $80.8 million. Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA) stock increased by 3.36% to $2.15. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 million.

(NASDAQ:DRMA) stock increased by 3.36% to $2.15. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 million. ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) stock increased by 3.04% to $1.69. The company's market cap stands at $177.9 million.

(NASDAQ:PRQR) stock increased by 3.04% to $1.69. The company's market cap stands at $177.9 million. Radiopharm Theranostics (NASDAQ:RADX) shares rose 2.66% to $5.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.9 million.

Losers

(NASDAQ:GRI) shares declined by 21.1% to $0.18 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 million. Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) shares declined by 6.07% to $0.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 million.

(NASDAQ:JAGX) shares declined by 6.07% to $0.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 million. GT Biopharma (NASDAQ:GTBP) shares decreased by 4.23% to $0.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.7 million.

(NASDAQ:GTBP) shares decreased by 4.23% to $0.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.7 million. Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) shares fell 3.82% to $8.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.8 million.

(NASDAQ:APVO) shares fell 3.82% to $8.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.8 million. Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) stock decreased by 3.81% to $1.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.6 million.

(NASDAQ:HOTH) stock decreased by 3.81% to $1.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.6 million. Cardio Diagnostics Hldgs (NASDAQ:CDIO) stock fell 3.81% to $1.77. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 million.

