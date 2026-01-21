12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Ernexa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ERNA) shares rose 10.2% to $1.3 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.5 million.
- IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT) stock rose 7.17% to $0.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.0 million.
- OKYO Pharma (NASDAQ:OKYO) shares moved upwards by 5.76% to $2.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $80.8 million.
- Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA) stock increased by 3.36% to $2.15. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 million.
- ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) stock increased by 3.04% to $1.69. The company's market cap stands at $177.9 million.
- Radiopharm Theranostics (NASDAQ:RADX) shares rose 2.66% to $5.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.9 million.
Losers
- GRI Bio (NASDAQ:GRI) shares declined by 21.1% to $0.18 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 million.
- Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) shares declined by 6.07% to $0.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 million.
- GT Biopharma (NASDAQ:GTBP) shares decreased by 4.23% to $0.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.7 million.
- Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) shares fell 3.82% to $8.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.8 million.
- Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) stock decreased by 3.81% to $1.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.6 million.
- Cardio Diagnostics Hldgs (NASDAQ:CDIO) stock fell 3.81% to $1.77. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
CDIOCardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc
$1.876.85%
DRMADermata Therapeutics Inc
$2.08-4.15%
ERNAErnexa Therapeutics Inc
$1.19-2.46%
GRIGRI Bio Inc
$0.2170-6.79%
GTBPGT Biopharma Inc
$0.7051-2.79%
HOTHHoth Therapeutics Inc
$1.04-2.80%
IOBTIO Biotech Inc
$0.2084-59.6%
JAGXJaguar Health Inc
$0.7901-7.60%
OKYOOKYO Pharma Ltd
$2.11-1.97%
PRQRProQR Therapeutics NV
$1.65-2.08%
RADXRadiopharm Theranostics Ltd
$4.95-1.15%
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.