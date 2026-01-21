12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Freight Technologies (NASDAQ:FRGT) shares rose 25.5% to $2.13 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 million.

Losers

Lakeside Holding (NASDAQ:LSH) shares declined by 8.7% to $1.16 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $15.9 million.

(NASDAQ:CAPT) stock fell 2.5% to $0.43. The company's market cap stands at $13.1 million. Roma Green Finance (NASDAQ:ROMA) stock fell 2.49% to $2.35. The company's market cap stands at $86.3 million.

