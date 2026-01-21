12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Locafy (NASDAQ:LCFY) stock moved upwards by 6.5% to $3.62 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $4.8 million.

Losers

Whitefiber (NASDAQ:WYFI) stock declined by 6.7% to $18.97 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $733.4 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.