January 21, 2026 4:05 PM 1 min read

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Locafy (NASDAQ:LCFY) stock moved upwards by 6.5% to $3.62 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $4.8 million.
  • Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) stock increased by 4.33% to $3.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $557.2 million.
  • Next Technology Holding (NASDAQ:NXTT) shares increased by 3.84% to $6.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.5 million.
  • Brand Engagement Network (NASDAQ:BNAI) stock moved upwards by 3.56% to $9.01. The company's market cap stands at $32.8 million.
  • CISO Global (NASDAQ:CISO) stock rose 2.77% to $0.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.7 million.
  • UTime (NASDAQ:WTO) stock rose 2.0% to $0.75. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 million.

Losers

  • Whitefiber (NASDAQ:WYFI) stock declined by 6.7% to $18.97 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $733.4 million.
  • Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX) stock decreased by 4.98% to $10.31. The company's market cap stands at $48.2 million.
  • Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) shares fell 4.4% to $1.74. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 million.
  • Black Titan (NASDAQ:BTTC) stock decreased by 3.41% to $2.27. The company's market cap stands at $21.7 million.
  • Ascent Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:ASTI) shares fell 3.38% to $4.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.2 million.
  • Signing Day Sports (AMEX:SGN) stock decreased by 3.04% to $0.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

