12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Locafy (NASDAQ:LCFY) stock moved upwards by 6.5% to $3.62 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $4.8 million.
- Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) stock increased by 4.33% to $3.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $557.2 million.
- Next Technology Holding (NASDAQ:NXTT) shares increased by 3.84% to $6.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.5 million.
- Brand Engagement Network (NASDAQ:BNAI) stock moved upwards by 3.56% to $9.01. The company's market cap stands at $32.8 million.
- CISO Global (NASDAQ:CISO) stock rose 2.77% to $0.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.7 million.
- UTime (NASDAQ:WTO) stock rose 2.0% to $0.75. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 million.
Losers
- Whitefiber (NASDAQ:WYFI) stock declined by 6.7% to $18.97 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $733.4 million.
- Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX) stock decreased by 4.98% to $10.31. The company's market cap stands at $48.2 million.
- Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) shares fell 4.4% to $1.74. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 million.
- Black Titan (NASDAQ:BTTC) stock decreased by 3.41% to $2.27. The company's market cap stands at $21.7 million.
- Ascent Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:ASTI) shares fell 3.38% to $4.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.2 million.
- Signing Day Sports (AMEX:SGN) stock decreased by 3.04% to $0.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
BLBXBlackboxstocks Inc
$10.89-2.77%
BNAIBrand Engagement Network Inc
$8.7442.1%
BOXLBoxlight Corp
$1.8548.0%
BTTCBlack Titan Corp
$2.32-2.93%
CISOCISO Global Inc
$0.4578-2.76%
KOPNKopin Corp
$2.98-5.73%
LCFYLocafy Ltd
$3.60-6.01%
NXTTNext Technology Holding Inc
$6.53-3.12%
SGNSigning Day Sports Inc
$0.1797-17.9%
WTOUTime Ltd
$0.75514.48%
WYFIWhitefiber Inc
$20.094.80%
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.