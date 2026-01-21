12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Brag House Holdings (NASDAQ:TBH) stock moved upwards by 14.8% to $0.47 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.4 million.

Losers

Surgepays (NASDAQ:SURG) shares fell 17.6% to $1.54 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.3 million.

(NASDAQ:LDWY) shares fell 5.52% to $3.77. The company's market cap stands at $7.0 million. GIBO Holdings (NASDAQ:GIBO) shares declined by 5.47% to $1.73. The company's market cap stands at $6.6 million.

