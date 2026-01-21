12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Smart Logistics Global (NASDAQ:SLGB) stock moved upwards by 98.4% to $2.44 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.4 million.
- Solidion Technology (NASDAQ:STI) shares rose 11.84% to $8.5. The company's market cap stands at $55.1 million.
- Capstone Holding (NASDAQ:CAPS) shares moved upwards by 9.88% to $0.81. The company's market cap stands at $6.1 million.
- Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) stock increased by 7.47% to $1.15. The company's market cap stands at $124.7 million.
- Linkers Industries (NASDAQ:LNKS) shares rose 6.07% to $0.32. The company's market cap stands at $4.0 million.
- Skyline Builders Group (NASDAQ:SKBL) stock moved upwards by 4.97% to $3.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.9 million.
Losers
- Galaxy Payroll Group (NASDAQ:GLXG) stock fell 19.6% to $2.25 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $6.0 million.
- Youlife Group (NASDAQ:YOUL) shares decreased by 10.14% to $1.33. The company's market cap stands at $112.5 million.
- Acco Group Holdings (NASDAQ:ACCL) stock fell 9.2% to $1.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.2 million.
- Jet AI (NASDAQ:JTAI) stock fell 8.84% to $0.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.3 million.
- Zooz Strategy (NASDAQ:ZOOZ) stock fell 7.45% to $0.46. The company's market cap stands at $80.4 million.
- Skycorp Solar Group (NASDAQ:PN) stock fell 6.7% to $0.51. The company's market cap stands at $14.6 million.
