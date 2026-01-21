12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Smart Logistics Global (NASDAQ:SLGB) stock moved upwards by 98.4% to $2.44 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.4 million.

Losers

Galaxy Payroll Group (NASDAQ:GLXG) stock fell 19.6% to $2.25 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $6.0 million.

(NASDAQ:ZOOZ) stock fell 7.45% to $0.46. The company's market cap stands at $80.4 million. Skycorp Solar Group (NASDAQ:PN) stock fell 6.7% to $0.51. The company's market cap stands at $14.6 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.