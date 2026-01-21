12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) stock rose 64.0% to $2.05 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 million.

(NASDAQ:BOXL) stock rose 64.0% to $2.05 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 million. Brand Engagement Network (NASDAQ:BNAI) shares moved upwards by 60.16% to $9.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.8 million.

(NASDAQ:BNAI) shares moved upwards by 60.16% to $9.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.8 million. Integrated Media Tech (NASDAQ:IMTE) stock moved upwards by 56.95% to $1.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 million.

(NASDAQ:IMTE) stock moved upwards by 56.95% to $1.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 million. Banzai International (NASDAQ:BNZI) shares rose 10.65% to $1.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.5 million.

(NASDAQ:BNZI) shares rose 10.65% to $1.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.5 million. Trident Digital Tech (NASDAQ:TDTH) stock rose 9.48% to $0.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.7 million.

(NASDAQ:TDTH) stock rose 9.48% to $0.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.7 million. Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) stock moved upwards by 7.69% to $41.57. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

Losers

Signing Day Sports (AMEX:SGN) shares fell 21.4% to $0.17 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 million.

(AMEX:SGN) shares fell 21.4% to $0.17 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 million. Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD) stock declined by 11.21% to $1.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 million.

(NASDAQ:AUUD) stock declined by 11.21% to $1.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 million. Black Titan (NASDAQ:BTTC) shares declined by 10.09% to $2.15. The company's market cap stands at $21.7 million.

(NASDAQ:BTTC) shares declined by 10.09% to $2.15. The company's market cap stands at $21.7 million. The Growhub (NASDAQ:TGHL) shares declined by 8.09% to $0.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.7 million.

(NASDAQ:TGHL) shares declined by 8.09% to $0.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.7 million. PicoCELA (NASDAQ:PCLA) shares declined by 7.24% to $0.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.6 million.

(NASDAQ:PCLA) shares declined by 7.24% to $0.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.6 million. Locafy (NASDAQ:LCFY) shares declined by 5.75% to $3.61. The company's market cap stands at $4.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.