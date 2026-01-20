12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Tryhard Holdings (NASDAQ:THH) stock rose 4.1% to $0.75 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.0 million.

(NASDAQ:DLPN) stock increased by 3.2% to $1.61. The company's market cap stands at $19.3 million.

(NYSE:NMAX) stock moved upwards by 2.14% to $7.71. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.

(NYSE:STUB) stock increased by 2.06% to $14.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.5 billion.

(NASDAQ:SLMT) stock rose 2.01% to $1.77. The company's market cap stands at $162.6 million.

(NASDAQ:KWM) stock increased by 1.23% to $0.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.7 million.

Losers

Direct Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:DRCT) shares fell 6.4% to $1.72 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 million.

(NASDAQ:ABLV) shares decreased by 5.64% to $0.67. The company's market cap stands at $34.6 million.

(NASDAQ:TNMG) shares fell 4.63% to $3.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $119.1 million.

(NASDAQ:YDKG) shares fell 3.43% to $0.96. The company's market cap stands at $5.5 million.

(NASDAQ:NFLX) shares declined by 2.72% to $84.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $373.2 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.

(NASDAQ:EDHL) stock decreased by 1.76% to $0.28. The company's market cap stands at $6.3 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.