12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) stock moved upwards by 8.9% to $0.61 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $13.1 million.

Milestone Scientific (AMEX:MLSS) shares rose 6.72% to $0.3. The company's market cap stands at $22.5 million.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) stock increased by 5.87% to $0.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $135.0 million.

INVO Fertility (NASDAQ:IVF) stock moved upwards by 5.48% to $2.5. The company's market cap stands at $12.2 million.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) stock increased by 5.33% to $2.84. The company's market cap stands at $2.8 million.

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS) stock moved upwards by 5.26% to $6.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $603.9 million.

Losers

Bioage Labs (NASDAQ:BIOA) shares decreased by 7.1% to $19.81 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $722.8 million.

Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX) stock declined by 5.08% to $18.13. The company's market cap stands at $351.8 million.

AlphaTON Capital (NASDAQ:ATON) shares fell 5.01% to $0.88. The company's market cap stands at $9.9 million.

GRI Bio (NASDAQ:GRI) shares fell 4.99% to $0.22. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 million.

Corvus Pharma (NASDAQ:CRVS) shares declined by 4.16% to $20.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $601.1 million.

Picard Medical (AMEX:PMI) shares declined by 3.69% to $1.83. The company's market cap stands at $120.8 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.