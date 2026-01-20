12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

C3is (NASDAQ:CISS) shares moved upwards by 6.9% to $0.14 during Tuesday's after-market session.

(NASDAQ:CISS) shares moved upwards by 6.9% to $0.14 during Tuesday's after-market session. Volato Group (AMEX:SOAR) stock rose 3.15% to $0.54. The company's market cap stands at $5.3 million.

(AMEX:SOAR) stock rose 3.15% to $0.54. The company's market cap stands at $5.3 million. Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) stock moved upwards by 2.57% to $26.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 billion.

(NYSE:MWA) stock moved upwards by 2.57% to $26.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 billion. Baiya International Group (NASDAQ:BIYA) shares moved upwards by 2.25% to $5.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.3 million.

(NASDAQ:BIYA) shares moved upwards by 2.25% to $5.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.3 million. Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER) shares moved upwards by 2.12% to $2.89. The company's market cap stands at $159.4 million.

(NASDAQ:BAER) shares moved upwards by 2.12% to $2.89. The company's market cap stands at $159.4 million. Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT) stock increased by 1.99% to $0.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.3 million.

Losers

Youlife Group (NASDAQ:YOUL) stock declined by 12.2% to $1.29 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $70.3 million.

(NASDAQ:YOUL) stock declined by 12.2% to $1.29 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $70.3 million. Galaxy Payroll Group (NASDAQ:GLXG) shares declined by 5.72% to $2.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 million.

(NASDAQ:GLXG) shares declined by 5.72% to $2.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 million. Arrive AI (NASDAQ:ARAI) stock decreased by 4.9% to $2.33. The company's market cap stands at $88.2 million.

(NASDAQ:ARAI) stock decreased by 4.9% to $2.33. The company's market cap stands at $88.2 million. Capstone Holding (NASDAQ:CAPS) shares declined by 4.28% to $0.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.3 million.

(NASDAQ:CAPS) shares declined by 4.28% to $0.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.3 million. DirectBooking Technology (NASDAQ:ZDAI) shares fell 2.58% to $0.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $73.0 million.

(NASDAQ:ZDAI) shares fell 2.58% to $0.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $73.0 million. Decent Holding (NASDAQ:DXST) stock decreased by 2.34% to $1.67. The company's market cap stands at $44.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.