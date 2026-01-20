12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- C3is (NASDAQ:CISS) shares moved upwards by 6.9% to $0.14 during Tuesday's after-market session.
- Volato Group (AMEX:SOAR) stock rose 3.15% to $0.54. The company's market cap stands at $5.3 million.
- Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) stock moved upwards by 2.57% to $26.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 billion.
- Baiya International Group (NASDAQ:BIYA) shares moved upwards by 2.25% to $5.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.3 million.
- Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER) shares moved upwards by 2.12% to $2.89. The company's market cap stands at $159.4 million.
- Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT) stock increased by 1.99% to $0.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.3 million.
Losers
- Youlife Group (NASDAQ:YOUL) stock declined by 12.2% to $1.29 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $70.3 million.
- Galaxy Payroll Group (NASDAQ:GLXG) shares declined by 5.72% to $2.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 million.
- Arrive AI (NASDAQ:ARAI) stock decreased by 4.9% to $2.33. The company's market cap stands at $88.2 million.
- Capstone Holding (NASDAQ:CAPS) shares declined by 4.28% to $0.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.3 million.
- DirectBooking Technology (NASDAQ:ZDAI) shares fell 2.58% to $0.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $73.0 million.
- Decent Holding (NASDAQ:DXST) stock decreased by 2.34% to $1.67. The company's market cap stands at $44.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
BAERBridger Aerospace Group Holdings Inc
$2.81-2.44%
BIYABaiya International Group Inc
$5.77-18.2%
CAPSCapstone Holding Corp
$0.765717.8%
CISSC3is Inc
$0.12821.64%
DXSTDecent Holding Inc
$1.6610.3%
GLXGGalaxy Payroll Group Ltd
$2.6328.1%
KITTNauticus Robotics Inc
$0.9091-13.4%
MWAMueller Water Products Inc
$26.03-1.06%
SOARVolato Group Inc
$0.5200-4.11%
YOULYoulife Group Inc
$1.6881.0%
ZDAIDirectBooking Technology Co Ltd
$0.4401-22.5%
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.