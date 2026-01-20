12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Integrated Media Tech (NASDAQ:IMTE) stock increased by 38.6% to $0.98 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 million.
- Grid Dynamics Holdings (NASDAQ:GDYN) stock moved upwards by 11.14% to $9.68. The company's market cap stands at $777.6 million.
- AuthID (NASDAQ:AUID) stock moved upwards by 3.52% to $1.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.7 million.
- Comtech Telecom (NASDAQ:CMTL) shares rose 3.13% to $5.86. The company's market cap stands at $177.1 million.
- Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) shares moved upwards by 2.45% to $2.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.5 million.
- Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) stock rose 2.13% to $0.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $535.0 million.
Losers
- Signing Day Sports (AMEX:SGN) stock declined by 9.1% to $0.2 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 million.
- X3 Holdings (NASDAQ:XTKG) shares fell 4.23% to $0.13. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 million.
- Schmid Group (NASDAQ:SHMD) shares fell 2.07% to $9.0. The company's market cap stands at $356.5 million.
- Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) stock fell 1.61% to $1.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 million.
- JinkoSolar Holding Co (NYSE:JKS) stock fell 1.59% to $25.42. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.
- Alpha Modus Holdings (NASDAQ:AMOD) shares decreased by 1.22% to $0.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.5 million.
