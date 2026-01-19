12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) shares rose 14.4% to $6.19 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $10.8 million.

Tryhard Holdings (NASDAQ:THH) stock moved upwards by 7.28% to $1.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $380.3 million.

Token Cat (NASDAQ:TC) stock moved upwards by 6.28% to $11.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.8 million.

Ucloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) shares rose 4.99% to $1.68.

GCL Global Holdings (NASDAQ:GCL) stock moved upwards by 4.8% to $1.09. The company's market cap stands at $127.4 million.

FingerMotion (NASDAQ:FNGR) stock increased by 3.53% to $1.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $74.7 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.

Losers

TNL Mediagene (NASDAQ:TNMG) shares declined by 17.6% to $3.22 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $71.9 million.

GD Culture Group (NASDAQ:GDC) stock declined by 10.57% to $4.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $286.5 million.

HWH International (NASDAQ:HWH) stock declined by 8.02% to $1.68. The company's market cap stands at $12.2 million.

Darkiris (NASDAQ:DKI) stock decreased by 7.76% to $0.32. The company's market cap stands at $6.6 million.

Haoxi Health Technology (NASDAQ:HAO) shares fell 7.46% to $1.49. The company's market cap stands at $21.6 million.

ViewBix (NASDAQ:VBIX) shares declined by 6.44% to $1.89. The company's market cap stands at $20.1 million.

