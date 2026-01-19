12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- INVO Fertility (NASDAQ:IVF) stock moved upwards by 199.7% to $2.44 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $12.2 million.
- CDT Equity (NASDAQ:CDT) shares increased by 13.44% to $1.61. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 million.
- Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) shares increased by 12.97% to $0.69. The company's market cap stands at $74.9 million.
- Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) shares rose 10.68% to $0.72. The company's market cap stands at $38.2 million.
- Shuttle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SHPH) shares rose 9.77% to $1.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 million.
- ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) stock increased by 9.43% to $6.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 billion.
Losers
- Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) shares fell 29.0% to $5.68 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 million.
- Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) stock fell 24.48% to $1.08. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 million.
- NewGenIvf Group (NASDAQ:NIVF) shares declined by 17.34% to $0.46.
- BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) stock declined by 12.29% to $1.5. The company's market cap stands at $72.7 million.
- Onconetix (NASDAQ:ONCO) shares declined by 10.31% to $1.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 million.
- Bio Green Med Solution (NASDAQ:BGMS) stock declined by 8.13% to $1.47. The company's market cap stands at $7.0 million.
