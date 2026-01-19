12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

INVO Fertility (NASDAQ:IVF) stock moved upwards by 199.7% to $2.44 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $12.2 million.

(NASDAQ:IVF) stock moved upwards by 199.7% to $2.44 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $12.2 million. CDT Equity (NASDAQ:CDT) shares increased by 13.44% to $1.61. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 million.

(NASDAQ:CDT) shares increased by 13.44% to $1.61. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 million. Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) shares increased by 12.97% to $0.69. The company's market cap stands at $74.9 million.

(NASDAQ:ATOS) shares increased by 12.97% to $0.69. The company's market cap stands at $74.9 million. Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) shares rose 10.68% to $0.72. The company's market cap stands at $38.2 million.

(NASDAQ:FEMY) shares rose 10.68% to $0.72. The company's market cap stands at $38.2 million. Shuttle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SHPH) shares rose 9.77% to $1.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 million.

(NASDAQ:SHPH) shares rose 9.77% to $1.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 million. ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) stock increased by 9.43% to $6.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 billion.

Losers

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) shares fell 29.0% to $5.68 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 million.

(NASDAQ:VERO) shares fell 29.0% to $5.68 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 million. Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) stock fell 24.48% to $1.08. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 million.

(NASDAQ:JAGX) stock fell 24.48% to $1.08. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 million. NewGenIvf Group (NASDAQ:NIVF) shares declined by 17.34% to $0.46.

(NASDAQ:NIVF) shares declined by 17.34% to $0.46. BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) stock declined by 12.29% to $1.5. The company's market cap stands at $72.7 million.

(NASDAQ:BYSI) stock declined by 12.29% to $1.5. The company's market cap stands at $72.7 million. Onconetix (NASDAQ:ONCO) shares declined by 10.31% to $1.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 million.

(NASDAQ:ONCO) shares declined by 10.31% to $1.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 million. Bio Green Med Solution (NASDAQ:BGMS) stock declined by 8.13% to $1.47. The company's market cap stands at $7.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.