12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Icon Energy (NASDAQ:ICON) stock moved upwards by 92.8% to $3.74 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 million.

Losers

Baiya International Group (NASDAQ:BIYA) shares fell 18.4% to $5.75 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.3 million.

(NASDAQ:GWAV) shares declined by 8.5% to $5.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.0 million. Huachen AI Parking Mgmt (NASDAQ:HCAI) shares declined by 7.63% to $0.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.5 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.