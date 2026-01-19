movers image
January 19, 2026

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights
Gainers

  • Icon Energy (NASDAQ:ICON) stock moved upwards by 92.8% to $3.74 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 million.
  • Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) shares moved upwards by 25.59% to $2.11. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 million.
  • CDT Envirn Tech Inv Hldgs (NASDAQ:CDTG) stock increased by 7.87% to $0.43. The company's market cap stands at $4.6 million.
  • FiscalNote Holdings (NYSE:NOTE) stock increased by 7.17% to $1.75. The company's market cap stands at $25.9 million.
  • NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV) stock increased by 6.75% to $4.9. The company's market cap stands at $119.1 million.
  • StandardAero (NYSE:SARO) shares rose 6.25% to $34.51. The company's market cap stands at $10.8 billion.

Losers

  • Baiya International Group (NASDAQ:BIYA) shares fell 18.4% to $5.75 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.3 million.
  • Skycorp Solar Group (NASDAQ:PN) stock decreased by 13.5% to $0.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.8 million.
  • Acco Group Holdings (NASDAQ:ACCL) stock fell 11.99% to $2.2. The company's market cap stands at $41.7 million.
  • Tianci International (NASDAQ:CIIT) stock fell 9.32% to $0.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.8 million.
  • Greenwave Technology (NASDAQ:GWAV) shares declined by 8.5% to $5.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.0 million.
  • Huachen AI Parking Mgmt (NASDAQ:HCAI) shares declined by 7.63% to $0.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

