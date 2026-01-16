movers image
January 16, 2026 4:05 PM 2 min read

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Netclass Technology (NASDAQ:NTCL) shares moved upwards by 7.5% to $0.39 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $8.8 million.
  • Fitell (NASDAQ:FTEL) shares increased by 6.52% to $3.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 million.
  • Fitness Champs Hldgs (NASDAQ:FCHL) shares moved upwards by 6.45% to $0.27. The company's market cap stands at $4.6 million.
  • MKDWell Tech (NASDAQ:MKDW) shares increased by 5.08% to $0.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.8 million.
  • Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) shares moved upwards by 4.09% to $0.89. The company's market cap stands at $96.1 million.
  • Digital Currency X (NASDAQ:DCX) shares moved upwards by 3.35% to $0.44. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 million.

Losers

  • Jeffs Brands (NASDAQ:JFBR) stock decreased by 10.1% to $1.16 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 million.
  • Interactive Strength (NASDAQ:TRNR) shares decreased by 3.31% to $0.91. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 million.
  • Raytech Holding (NASDAQ:RAY) stock declined by 2.99% to $3.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.1 million. As per the news, the H1 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • J-Long Group (NASDAQ:JL) stock decreased by 2.51% to $5.11. The company's market cap stands at $21.7 million.
  • GrabAGun Digital Hldgs (NYSE:PEW) shares fell 1.89% to $3.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $95.7 million.
  • ECARX Holdings (NASDAQ:ECX) stock fell 1.06% to $1.88. The company's market cap stands at $663.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

