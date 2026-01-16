12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Netclass Technology (NASDAQ:NTCL) shares moved upwards by 7.5% to $0.39 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $8.8 million.
- Fitell (NASDAQ:FTEL) shares increased by 6.52% to $3.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 million.
- Fitness Champs Hldgs (NASDAQ:FCHL) shares moved upwards by 6.45% to $0.27. The company's market cap stands at $4.6 million.
- MKDWell Tech (NASDAQ:MKDW) shares increased by 5.08% to $0.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.8 million.
- Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) shares moved upwards by 4.09% to $0.89. The company's market cap stands at $96.1 million.
- Digital Currency X (NASDAQ:DCX) shares moved upwards by 3.35% to $0.44. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 million.
Losers
- Jeffs Brands (NASDAQ:JFBR) stock decreased by 10.1% to $1.16 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 million.
- Interactive Strength (NASDAQ:TRNR) shares decreased by 3.31% to $0.91. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 million.
- Raytech Holding (NASDAQ:RAY) stock declined by 2.99% to $3.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.1 million. As per the news, the H1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- J-Long Group (NASDAQ:JL) stock decreased by 2.51% to $5.11. The company's market cap stands at $21.7 million.
- GrabAGun Digital Hldgs (NYSE:PEW) shares fell 1.89% to $3.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $95.7 million.
- ECARX Holdings (NASDAQ:ECX) stock fell 1.06% to $1.88. The company's market cap stands at $663.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
DCXDigital Currency X Technology Inc
$0.4343-6.22%
ECXECARX Holdings Inc
$1.902.15%
FCHLFitness Champs Holdings Ltd
$0.2558-5.71%
FTELFitell Corp
$3.22-1.53%
JFBRJeffs Brands Ltd
$1.27128.5%
JLJ-Long Group Ltd
$5.10-11.9%
MKDWMKDWell Tech Inc
$0.1590-4.13%
NTCLNetclass Technology Inc
$0.40400.25%
PEWGrabAGun Digital Holdings Inc
$3.18-0.31%
RAYRaytech Holding Ltd
$3.2116.7%
TRNRInteractive Strength Inc
$0.93039.19%
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.