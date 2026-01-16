12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Netclass Technology (NASDAQ:NTCL) shares moved upwards by 7.5% to $0.39 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $8.8 million.

Losers

Jeffs Brands (NASDAQ:JFBR) stock decreased by 10.1% to $1.16 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 million.

(NYSE:PEW) shares fell 1.89% to $3.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $95.7 million. ECARX Holdings (NASDAQ:ECX) stock fell 1.06% to $1.88. The company's market cap stands at $663.5 million.

