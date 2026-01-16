movers image
January 16, 2026 12:05 PM 2 min read

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Jeffs Brands (NASDAQ:JFBR) shares rose 184.9% to $1.59 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 million.
  • Lottery.com (NASDAQ:SEGG) stock increased by 33.58% to $1.33. The company's market cap stands at $5.0 million.
  • Interactive Strength (NASDAQ:TRNR) stock rose 22.06% to $1.04. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 million.
  • Raytech Holding (NASDAQ:RAY) stock moved upwards by 18.95% to $3.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.1 million. As per the press release, H1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) shares increased by 14.21% to $1.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.4 million.
  • Aureus Greenway Holdings (NASDAQ:AGH) stock increased by 11.93% to $4.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.6 million.

Losers

  • Springview Holdings (NASDAQ:SPHL) shares decreased by 49.2% to $8.85 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.7 million.
  • Algorhythm Holdings (NASDAQ:RIME) shares fell 10.48% to $0.88. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 million.
  • Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN) stock fell 9.49% to $9.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 billion.
  • Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGI) stock decreased by 9.15% to $13.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $125.8 million.
  • Mingteng International (NASDAQ:MTEN) stock declined by 9.1% to $0.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.1 million.
  • Jiade (NASDAQ:JDZG) shares declined by 8.88% to $1.13. The company's market cap stands at $28.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

