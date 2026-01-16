12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers

(NASDAQ:AACG) shares increased by 14.21% to $1.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.4 million. Aureus Greenway Holdings (NASDAQ:AGH) stock increased by 11.93% to $4.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.6 million.

Losers

(NASDAQ:MTEN) stock declined by 9.1% to $0.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.1 million. Jiade (NASDAQ:JDZG) shares declined by 8.88% to $1.13. The company's market cap stands at $28.9 million.

