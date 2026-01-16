movers image
January 16, 2026 12:05 PM 1 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) shares increased by 618.9% to $10.28 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 million.
  • Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) shares rose 106.01% to $1.57. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 million.
  • PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX) stock rose 40.43% to $1.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 million.
  • ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) shares rose 36.96% to $5.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 billion.
  • Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX) stock moved upwards by 22.72% to $0.91. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 million.
  • Shuttle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SHPH) stock rose 20.27% to $1.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 million.

Losers

  • PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) stock fell 23.8% to $6.67 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $8.0 million.
  • Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) shares declined by 18.99% to $1.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 million.
  • Agape ATP (NASDAQ:ATPC) shares fell 16.67% to $0.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.4 million.
  • Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) stock declined by 14.66% to $1.83. The company's market cap stands at $135.1 million.
  • Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) shares decreased by 14.37% to $4.03. The company's market cap stands at $903.9 million.
  • Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:HEPA) shares fell 12.67% to $0.06. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

