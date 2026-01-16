12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Baiya International Group (NASDAQ:BIYA) stock rose 45.9% to $6.58 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.3 million.

(NASDAQ:JCSE) stock moved upwards by 36.47% to $2.17. The company's market cap stands at $8.3 million. NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV) shares moved upwards by 30.61% to $4.48. The company's market cap stands at $119.1 million.

(NASDAQ:GWAV) shares increased by 22.31% to $5.92. The company's market cap stands at $4.0 million. Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO) stock moved upwards by 17.82% to $2.65. The company's market cap stands at $158.2 million.

Losers

Rich Sparkle Holdings (NASDAQ:ANPA) stock fell 36.8% to $99.88 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion.

(NASDAQ:RAYA) stock decreased by 28.25% to $2.82. The company's market cap stands at $3.5 million. Youlife Group (NASDAQ:YOUL) stock decreased by 25.01% to $0.94. The company's market cap stands at $95.8 million.

(NASDAQ:JTAI) shares declined by 16.22% to $0.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.2 million. Callan Jmb (NASDAQ:CJMB) shares declined by 15.01% to $3.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.4 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.