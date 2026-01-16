12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Locafy (NASDAQ:LCFY) shares moved upwards by 51.4% to $4.74 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $3.9 million.

Creative Global Tech (NASDAQ:CGTL) shares rose 49.6% to $5.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $81.6 million.

Saverone 2014 (NASDAQ:SVRE) stock increased by 17.36% to $1.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 million.

Integrated Media Tech (NASDAQ:IMTE) stock increased by 15.86% to $0.67. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 million.

Airship AI Holdings (NASDAQ:AISP) stock increased by 15.74% to $4.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $123.0 million.

Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO) stock moved upwards by 15.06% to $1.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.3 million.

Losers

AuthID (NASDAQ:AUID) stock declined by 23.4% to $1.31 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $25.7 million.

Signing Day Sports (AMEX:SGN) shares fell 23.03% to $0.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 million.

NOVONIX (NASDAQ:NVX) stock decreased by 15.81% to $1.15. The company's market cap stands at $285.6 million.

Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD) shares decreased by 14.99% to $0.86. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 million.

Syntec Optics Holdings (NASDAQ:OPTX) stock decreased by 10.02% to $3.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $146.9 million.

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) shares declined by 10.01% to $2.79. The company's market cap stands at $159.8 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.