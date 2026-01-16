11 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- TNL Mediagene (NASDAQ:TNMG) shares increased by 58.5% to $3.74 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $71.9 million.
- AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) shares moved upwards by 8.2% to $109.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.1 billion.
- TJGC Group (NASDAQ:TJGC) shares increased by 5.77% to $1.1. The company's market cap stands at $15.9 million.
- Teads Holding (NASDAQ:TEAD) stock rose 5.41% to $0.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $65.2 million.
- TruGolf Holdings (NASDAQ:TRUG) shares increased by 5.13% to $0.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 million.
Losers
- Tryhard Holdings (NASDAQ:THH) shares fell 15.5% to $6.42 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $380.3 million.
- Star Fashion Culture (NASDAQ:STFS) stock fell 10.97% to $0.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.5 million.
- iOThree (NASDAQ:IOTR) stock decreased by 10.3% to $2.7. The company's market cap stands at $7.7 million.
- Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) stock fell 8.24% to $3.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.2 million.
- TEN Holdings (NASDAQ:XHLD) stock fell 4.77% to $1.2. The company's market cap stands at $3.7 million.
- VS Media Holdings (NASDAQ:VSME) shares declined by 4.2% to $1.6. The company's market cap stands at $4.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
IOTRiOThree Ltd
$2.65-12.0%
MSGMMotorsport Games Inc
$3.12-8.24%
STFSStar Fashion Culture Holdings Ltd
$0.1076-7.80%
TEADTeads Holding Co
$0.72005.42%
THHTryhard Holdings Ltd
$6.20-18.4%
TJGCTJGC Group Ltd
$1.081.89%
TNMGTNL Mediagene
$2.443.39%
TRUGTruGolf Holdings Inc
$0.88695.11%
VSMEVS Media Holdings Ltd
$1.60-4.19%
XHLDTEN Holdings Inc
$1.20-4.76%
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.