11 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

TNL Mediagene (NASDAQ:TNMG) shares increased by 58.5% to $3.74 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $71.9 million.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) shares moved upwards by 8.2% to $109.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.1 billion.

TJGC Group (NASDAQ:TJGC) shares increased by 5.77% to $1.1. The company's market cap stands at $15.9 million.

Teads Holding (NASDAQ:TEAD) stock rose 5.41% to $0.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $65.2 million.

TruGolf Holdings (NASDAQ:TRUG) shares increased by 5.13% to $0.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 million.

Losers

Tryhard Holdings (NASDAQ:THH) shares fell 15.5% to $6.42 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $380.3 million.

Star Fashion Culture (NASDAQ:STFS) stock fell 10.97% to $0.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.5 million.

iOThree (NASDAQ:IOTR) stock decreased by 10.3% to $2.7. The company's market cap stands at $7.7 million.

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) stock fell 8.24% to $3.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.2 million.

TEN Holdings (NASDAQ:XHLD) stock fell 4.77% to $1.2. The company's market cap stands at $3.7 million.

VS Media Holdings (NASDAQ:VSME) shares declined by 4.2% to $1.6. The company's market cap stands at $4.5 million.

