12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) shares increased by 149.7% to $3.57 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 million.

(NASDAQ:VERO) shares increased by 149.7% to $3.57 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 million. ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) stock increased by 23.54% to $4.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 billion.

(NASDAQ:IBRX) stock increased by 23.54% to $4.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 billion. Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) stock rose 20.61% to $0.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 million.

(NASDAQ:JAGX) stock rose 20.61% to $0.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 million. PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX) stock moved upwards by 12.74% to $0.92. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 million.

(NASDAQ:PRFX) stock moved upwards by 12.74% to $0.92. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 million. Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) stock moved upwards by 12.23% to $0.3. The company's market cap stands at $9.5 million.

(NASDAQ:AKTX) stock moved upwards by 12.23% to $0.3. The company's market cap stands at $9.5 million. OneMedNet (NASDAQ:ONMD) shares moved upwards by 8.87% to $0.93. The company's market cap stands at $43.3 million.

Losers

Inspire Veterinary (NASDAQ:IVP) shares fell 12.8% to $0.04 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 million.

(NASDAQ:IVP) shares fell 12.8% to $0.04 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 million. Agape ATP (NASDAQ:ATPC) shares decreased by 12.28% to $0.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.4 million.

(NASDAQ:ATPC) shares decreased by 12.28% to $0.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.4 million. Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP) shares fell 8.93% to $2.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.6 million.

(NASDAQ:ACXP) shares fell 8.93% to $2.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.6 million. Gelteq (NASDAQ:GELS) shares decreased by 8.88% to $1.13. The company's market cap stands at $13.2 million.

(NASDAQ:GELS) shares decreased by 8.88% to $1.13. The company's market cap stands at $13.2 million. CNS Pharma (NASDAQ:CNSP) shares fell 7.74% to $6.8. The company's market cap stands at $4.5 million.

(NASDAQ:CNSP) shares fell 7.74% to $6.8. The company's market cap stands at $4.5 million. Axe Compute (NASDAQ:AGPU) shares fell 7.63% to $6.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.