January 16, 2026 7:05 AM 1 min read

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Baiya International Group (NASDAQ:BIYA) stock increased by 51.4% to $6.83 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $5.3 million.
  • Acco Group Holdings (NASDAQ:ACCL) stock rose 37.79% to $4.12. The company's market cap stands at $41.7 million.
  • Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) shares increased by 14.24% to $3.69. The company's market cap stands at $27.4 million.
  • Greenwave Technology (NASDAQ:GWAV) stock rose 13.63% to $5.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.0 million.
  • NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV) stock moved upwards by 9.03% to $3.74. The company's market cap stands at $119.1 million.
  • Smart Logistics Global (NASDAQ:SLGB) stock increased by 6.25% to $1.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.4 million.

Losers

  • Callan Jmb (NASDAQ:CJMB) shares decreased by 25.0% to $3.15 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.4 million.
  • Erayak Power Solution Gr (NASDAQ:RAYA) stock fell 21.12% to $3.1. The company's market cap stands at $3.5 million.
  • Jet AI (NASDAQ:JTAI) shares decreased by 9.98% to $0.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.2 million.
  • Earlyworks Co (NASDAQ:ELWS) shares decreased by 9.03% to $5.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.7 million.
  • iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) stock declined by 7.18% to $5.69. The company's market cap stands at $7.0 million.
  • Hang Feng Tech Innovation (NASDAQ:FOFO) stock declined by 5.95% to $6.01. The company's market cap stands at $43.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

