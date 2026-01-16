12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Baiya International Group (NASDAQ:BIYA) stock increased by 51.4% to $6.83 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $5.3 million.

Acco Group Holdings (NASDAQ:ACCL) stock rose 37.79% to $4.12. The company's market cap stands at $41.7 million.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) shares increased by 14.24% to $3.69. The company's market cap stands at $27.4 million.

Greenwave Technology (NASDAQ:GWAV) stock rose 13.63% to $5.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.0 million.

NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV) stock moved upwards by 9.03% to $3.74. The company's market cap stands at $119.1 million.

Smart Logistics Global (NASDAQ:SLGB) stock increased by 6.25% to $1.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.4 million.

Losers

Callan Jmb (NASDAQ:CJMB) shares decreased by 25.0% to $3.15 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.4 million.

Erayak Power Solution Gr (NASDAQ:RAYA) stock fell 21.12% to $3.1. The company's market cap stands at $3.5 million.

Jet AI (NASDAQ:JTAI) shares decreased by 9.98% to $0.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.2 million.

Earlyworks Co (NASDAQ:ELWS) shares decreased by 9.03% to $5.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.7 million.

iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) stock declined by 7.18% to $5.69. The company's market cap stands at $7.0 million.

Hang Feng Tech Innovation (NASDAQ:FOFO) stock declined by 5.95% to $6.01. The company's market cap stands at $43.9 million.

