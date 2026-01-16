movers image
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Saverone 2014 (NASDAQ:SVRE) shares rose 49.3% to $2.15 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 million.
  • Creative Global Tech (NASDAQ:CGTL) shares moved upwards by 19.94% to $4.57. The company's market cap stands at $81.6 million.
  • CISO Global (NASDAQ:CISO) shares increased by 9.88% to $0.57. The company's market cap stands at $22.8 million.
  • Network-1 Technologies (AMEX:NTIP) shares moved upwards by 7.63% to $1.41. The company's market cap stands at $29.8 million.
  • Brand Engagement Network (NASDAQ:BNAI) shares moved upwards by 6.83% to $6.1. The company's market cap stands at $30.5 million.
  • ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) shares increased by 6.54% to $42.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.

Losers

  • NOVONIX (NASDAQ:NVX) shares fell 15.4% to $1.15 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $285.6 million.
  • The Growhub (NASDAQ:TGHL) shares declined by 8.56% to $0.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.1 million.
  • AuthID (NASDAQ:AUID) stock decreased by 7.61% to $1.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.7 million.
  • SmartKem (NASDAQ:SMTK) stock decreased by 6.51% to $1.15. The company's market cap stands at $7.5 million.
  • 3 E Network (NASDAQ:MASK) stock declined by 6.1% to $0.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.4 million.
  • Intchains Gr (NASDAQ:ICG) shares decreased by 5.51% to $1.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $120.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Posted In:
