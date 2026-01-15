11 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Star Fashion Culture (NASDAQ:STFS) stock moved upwards by 5.0% to $0.12 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 million.
- iOThree (NASDAQ:IOTR) stock moved upwards by 4.65% to $3.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.5 million.
- Everbright Digital Hldgs (NASDAQ:EDHL) shares moved upwards by 1.99% to $0.24. The company's market cap stands at $6.1 million.
- Kyivstar Group (NASDAQ:KYIV) shares increased by 1.56% to $12.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 billion.
- LZ Technology Holdings (NASDAQ:LZMH) shares rose 1.48% to $1.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $203.7 million.
- Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) stock moved upwards by 1.2% to $15.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion.
Losers
- Tryhard Holdings (NASDAQ:THH) shares fell 5.4% to $7.19 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.
- K Wave Media (NASDAQ:KWM) stock declined by 4.89% to $0.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.6 million.
- Ambitions Enterprise Mgmt (NASDAQ:AHMA) stock declined by 2.66% to $28.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $460.7 million.
- Lendway (NASDAQ:LDWY) stock fell 1.2% to $4.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.2 million.
- Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) shares declined by 0.81% to $1.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $69.7 million.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
