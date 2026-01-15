11 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Star Fashion Culture (NASDAQ:STFS) stock moved upwards by 5.0% to $0.12 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 million.

Losers

Tryhard Holdings (NASDAQ:THH) shares fell 5.4% to $7.19 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.

(NASDAQ:LDWY) stock fell 1.2% to $4.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.2 million. Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) shares declined by 0.81% to $1.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $69.7 million.

