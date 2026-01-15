12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Serina Therapeutics (AMEX:SER) stock moved upwards by 8.9% to $3.07 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $28.4 million.
- OneMedNet (NASDAQ:ONMD) stock rose 8.21% to $0.92. The company's market cap stands at $56.1 million.
- ALPS Group (NASDAQ:ALPS) stock moved upwards by 6.0% to $1.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $160.5 million.
- Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB) shares increased by 5.71% to $1.11. The company's market cap stands at $45.6 million.
- Akanda (NASDAQ:AKAN) stock increased by 3.05% to $1.35.
- Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI) stock moved upwards by 2.82% to $0.86. The company's market cap stands at $9.4 million.
Losers
- Gelteq (NASDAQ:GELS) shares declined by 8.9% to $1.13 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.4 million.
- Pheton Holdings (NASDAQ:PTHL) shares decreased by 5.3% to $0.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.4 million.
- Inspire Veterinary (NASDAQ:IVP) stock fell 4.91% to $0.05. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 million.
- CNS Pharma (NASDAQ:CNSP) stock declined by 3.4% to $7.12. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 million.
- Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) stock fell 3.3% to $5.09. The company's market cap stands at $99.4 million.
- Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) shares decreased by 2.78% to $1.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
