movers image
January 15, 2026 4:05 PM 1 min read

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • Erayak Power Solution Gr (NASDAQ:RAYA) shares rose 56.5% to $6.15 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 million.
  • iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) stock rose 13.37% to $6.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.8 million.
  • Smart Logistics Global (NASDAQ:SLGB) stock moved upwards by 5.46% to $1.35. The company's market cap stands at $42.6 million.
  • Nixxy (NASDAQ:NIXX) shares rose 3.16% to $0.94. The company's market cap stands at $23.7 million.
  • New Horizon Aircraft (NASDAQ:HOVR) stock moved upwards by 3.01% to $2.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $90.6 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • C3is (NASDAQ:CISS) stock moved upwards by 2.18% to $0.14.

Losers

  • Callan Jmb (NASDAQ:CJMB) stock decreased by 9.1% to $3.82 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $5.1 million.
  • Linkers Industries (NASDAQ:LNKS) shares fell 4.36% to $0.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.2 million.
  • Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) stock fell 4.2% to $1.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.5 million.
  • VCI Global (NASDAQ:VCIG) stock declined by 3.22% to $0.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.8 million.
  • Professional Diversity (NASDAQ:IPDN) shares fell 2.59% to $1.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.5 million.
  • Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM) stock fell 2.46% to $3.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $131.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

CISS Logo
CISSC3is Inc
$0.1339-2.83%
Overview
CJMB Logo
CJMBCallan Jmb Inc
$4.17272.4%
CREG Logo
CREGSmart Powerr Corp
$1.466.57%
HOVR Logo
HOVRNew Horizon Aircraft Ltd
$2.3311.2%
IPDN Logo
IPDNProfessional Diversity Network Inc
$1.12-%
IPW Logo
IPWiPower Inc
$6.031.01%
LNKS Logo
LNKSLinkers Industries Ltd
$0.33605.00%
NIXX Logo
NIXXNixxy Inc
$0.9225-3.46%
RAYA Logo
RAYAErayak Power Solution Group Inc
$3.9318.3%
SHIM Logo
SHIMShimmick Corp
$3.721.64%
SLGB Logo
SLGBSmart Logistics Global Ltd
$1.2520.5%
VCIG Logo
VCIGVCI Global Ltd
$0.9322-11.2%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved