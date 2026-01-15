12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Erayak Power Solution Gr (NASDAQ:RAYA) shares rose 56.5% to $6.15 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 million.

(NASDAQ:RAYA) shares rose 56.5% to $6.15 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 million. iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) stock rose 13.37% to $6.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.8 million.

(NASDAQ:IPW) stock rose 13.37% to $6.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.8 million. Smart Logistics Global (NASDAQ:SLGB) stock moved upwards by 5.46% to $1.35. The company's market cap stands at $42.6 million.

(NASDAQ:SLGB) stock moved upwards by 5.46% to $1.35. The company's market cap stands at $42.6 million. Nixxy (NASDAQ:NIXX) shares rose 3.16% to $0.94. The company's market cap stands at $23.7 million.

(NASDAQ:NIXX) shares rose 3.16% to $0.94. The company's market cap stands at $23.7 million. New Horizon Aircraft (NASDAQ:HOVR) stock moved upwards by 3.01% to $2.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $90.6 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

(NASDAQ:HOVR) stock moved upwards by 3.01% to $2.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $90.6 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday. C3is (NASDAQ:CISS) stock moved upwards by 2.18% to $0.14.

Losers

Callan Jmb (NASDAQ:CJMB) stock decreased by 9.1% to $3.82 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $5.1 million.

(NASDAQ:CJMB) stock decreased by 9.1% to $3.82 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $5.1 million. Linkers Industries (NASDAQ:LNKS) shares fell 4.36% to $0.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.2 million.

(NASDAQ:LNKS) shares fell 4.36% to $0.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.2 million. Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) stock fell 4.2% to $1.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.5 million.

(NASDAQ:CREG) stock fell 4.2% to $1.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.5 million. VCI Global (NASDAQ:VCIG) stock declined by 3.22% to $0.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.8 million.

(NASDAQ:VCIG) stock declined by 3.22% to $0.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.8 million. Professional Diversity (NASDAQ:IPDN) shares fell 2.59% to $1.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.5 million.

(NASDAQ:IPDN) shares fell 2.59% to $1.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.5 million. Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM) stock fell 2.46% to $3.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $131.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.