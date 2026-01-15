12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- XIAO-I (NASDAQ:AIXI) shares increased by 4.2% to $0.36 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $4.5 million.
- UTime (NASDAQ:WTO) stock moved upwards by 4.0% to $0.8. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 million.
- Unusual Machines (AMEX:UMAC) stock moved upwards by 3.43% to $18.04. The company's market cap stands at $629.9 million.
- Bit Origin (NASDAQ:BTOG) shares increased by 2.95% to $0.12. The company's market cap stands at $17.4 million.
- PicoCELA (NASDAQ:PCLA) shares moved upwards by 2.73% to $0.24. The company's market cap stands at $7.6 million.
- Brand Engagement Network (NASDAQ:BNAI) stock increased by 2.62% to $5.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.0 million.
Losers
- Actelis Networks (NASDAQ:ASNS) stock declined by 4.2% to $0.46 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 million.
- Urgently (NASDAQ:ULY) stock decreased by 3.06% to $2.54. The company's market cap stands at $5.6 million.
- VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) stock declined by 2.84% to $1.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.3 million.
- BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) stock fell 2.83% to $0.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.4 million.
- Cloudastructure (NASDAQ:CSAI) stock decreased by 2.7% to $0.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.1 million.
- Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) shares declined by 1.92% to $0.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
ANYSphere 3D Corp
$0.3435-0.41%
ASNSActelis Networks Inc
$0.47127.75%
BKYIBIO-key International Inc
$0.60270.67%
BNAIBrand Engagement Network Inc
$5.78-0.43%
BTOGBit Origin Ltd
$0.1141-41.7%
CSAICloudastructure Inc
$0.92606.69%
PCLAPicoCELA Inc
$0.19725.50%
ULYUrgently Inc
$2.641.54%
UMACUnusual Machines Inc
$17.385.14%
VRMEVerifyMe Inc
$1.3728.0%
WTOUTime Ltd
$0.7956-0.16%
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.