12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Golden Heaven Group Hldgs (NASDAQ:GDHG) stock moved upwards by 17.3% to $2.58 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.5 million.

Losers

High Roller Technologies (AMEX:ROLR) stock fell 13.7% to $16.3 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $29.9 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.