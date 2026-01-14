12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Golden Heaven Group Hldgs (NASDAQ:GDHG) stock moved upwards by 17.3% to $2.58 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.5 million.
- Lottery.com (NASDAQ:SEGG) stock increased by 16.54% to $1.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 million.
- Lead Real Estate Co (NASDAQ:LRE) shares rose 11.48% to $1.65. The company's market cap stands at $21.4 million.
- Mingteng International (NASDAQ:MTEN) shares increased by 7.36% to $0.04.
- CCH Holdings (NASDAQ:CCHH) stock increased by 2.35% to $0.43. The company's market cap stands at $8.9 million.
- Jiade (NASDAQ:JDZG) shares rose 2.34% to $1.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.0 million.
Losers
- High Roller Technologies (AMEX:ROLR) stock fell 13.7% to $16.3 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $29.9 million.
- Kandal M Venture (NASDAQ:FMFC) shares decreased by 1.99% to $0.32. The company's market cap stands at $6.1 million.
- SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET) stock decreased by 1.84% to $10.68. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 billion.
- E-Home Household Service (NASDAQ:EJH) stock fell 1.78% to $0.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.8 million.
- ECD Automotive Design (NASDAQ:ECDA) shares fell 1.28% to $0.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 million.
- Soho House (NYSE:SHCO) stock declined by 1.02% to $7.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.
