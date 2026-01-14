12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) stock rose 6.8% to $0.29 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $9.9 million.

(NASDAQ:AKTX) stock rose 6.8% to $0.29 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $9.9 million. Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) stock moved upwards by 6.28% to $4.4. The company's market cap stands at $8.8 million.

(NASDAQ:MBRX) stock moved upwards by 6.28% to $4.4. The company's market cap stands at $8.8 million. China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC) stock rose 4.25% to $0.1. The company's market cap stands at $11.6 million.

(NASDAQ:SXTC) stock rose 4.25% to $0.1. The company's market cap stands at $11.6 million. Milestone Scientific (AMEX:MLSS) shares increased by 3.6% to $0.3. The company's market cap stands at $22.5 million.

(AMEX:MLSS) shares increased by 3.6% to $0.3. The company's market cap stands at $22.5 million. Pomdoctor (NASDAQ:POM) shares moved upwards by 3.22% to $0.32. The company's market cap stands at $37.9 million.

(NASDAQ:POM) shares moved upwards by 3.22% to $0.32. The company's market cap stands at $37.9 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) shares moved upwards by 2.94% to $1.05. The company's market cap stands at $16.1 million.

Losers

Inspire Veterinary (NASDAQ:IVP) stock declined by 10.2% to $0.07 during Wednesday's after-market session.

(NASDAQ:IVP) stock declined by 10.2% to $0.07 during Wednesday's after-market session. 60 Degrees (NASDAQ:SXTP) shares decreased by 5.67% to $0.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 million.

(NASDAQ:SXTP) shares decreased by 5.67% to $0.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 million. Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) shares decreased by 5.38% to $1.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.5 million.

(NASDAQ:XAIR) shares decreased by 5.38% to $1.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.5 million. ENvue Medical (NASDAQ:FEED) shares decreased by 3.53% to $1.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 million.

(NASDAQ:FEED) shares decreased by 3.53% to $1.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 million. NRX Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) stock declined by 2.8% to $2.09. The company's market cap stands at $63.0 million.

(NASDAQ:NRXP) stock declined by 2.8% to $2.09. The company's market cap stands at $63.0 million. Gelteq (NASDAQ:GELS) stock declined by 2.59% to $1.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.