12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) stock rose 6.8% to $0.29 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $9.9 million.
- Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) stock moved upwards by 6.28% to $4.4. The company's market cap stands at $8.8 million.
- China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC) stock rose 4.25% to $0.1. The company's market cap stands at $11.6 million.
- Milestone Scientific (AMEX:MLSS) shares increased by 3.6% to $0.3. The company's market cap stands at $22.5 million.
- Pomdoctor (NASDAQ:POM) shares moved upwards by 3.22% to $0.32. The company's market cap stands at $37.9 million.
- CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) shares moved upwards by 2.94% to $1.05. The company's market cap stands at $16.1 million.
Losers
- Inspire Veterinary (NASDAQ:IVP) stock declined by 10.2% to $0.07 during Wednesday's after-market session.
- 60 Degrees (NASDAQ:SXTP) shares decreased by 5.67% to $0.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 million.
- Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) shares decreased by 5.38% to $1.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.5 million.
- ENvue Medical (NASDAQ:FEED) shares decreased by 3.53% to $1.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 million.
- NRX Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) stock declined by 2.8% to $2.09. The company's market cap stands at $63.0 million.
- Gelteq (NASDAQ:GELS) stock declined by 2.59% to $1.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.9 million.
