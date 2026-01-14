12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

DevvStream (NASDAQ:DEVS) stock increased by 10.3% to $1.5 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.4 million.

(NASDAQ:DEVS) stock increased by 10.3% to $1.5 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.4 million. C3is (NASDAQ:CISS) stock moved upwards by 8.12% to $0.15.

(NASDAQ:CISS) stock moved upwards by 8.12% to $0.15. Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) stock moved upwards by 4.73% to $1.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $103.3 million.

(NASDAQ:LVRO) stock moved upwards by 4.73% to $1.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $103.3 million. Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU) shares moved upwards by 3.99% to $3.9. The company's market cap stands at $169.4 million.

(NASDAQ:SIDU) shares moved upwards by 3.99% to $3.9. The company's market cap stands at $169.4 million. New Horizon Aircraft (NASDAQ:HOVR) shares moved upwards by 2.39% to $2.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $86.2 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

(NASDAQ:HOVR) shares moved upwards by 2.39% to $2.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $86.2 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today. Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) shares increased by 2.24% to $6.29. The company's market cap stands at $17.3 million.

Losers

Planet Image Intl (NASDAQ:YIBO) stock declined by 7.3% to $1.01 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.5 million.

(NASDAQ:YIBO) stock declined by 7.3% to $1.01 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.5 million. VCI Global (NASDAQ:VCIG) shares fell 6.72% to $0.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.0 million.

(NASDAQ:VCIG) shares fell 6.72% to $0.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.0 million. Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) shares declined by 5.76% to $1.31. The company's market cap stands at $28.7 million.

(NASDAQ:CREG) shares declined by 5.76% to $1.31. The company's market cap stands at $28.7 million. Cadeler (NYSE:CDLR) stock decreased by 3.94% to $21.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.

(NYSE:CDLR) stock decreased by 3.94% to $21.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion. Founder Group (NASDAQ:FGL) shares declined by 2.78% to $0.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 million.

(NASDAQ:FGL) shares declined by 2.78% to $0.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 million. Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) shares fell 2.23% to $1.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.