12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Republic Power Group (NASDAQ:RPGL) stock rose 7.2% to $0.42 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.7 million.

3 E Network (NASDAQ:MASK) stock rose 4.95% to $0.32. The company's market cap stands at $6.1 million.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) stock moved upwards by 4.71% to $7.55. The company's market cap stands at $71.0 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.

Signing Day Sports (AMEX:SGN) stock rose 3.61% to $0.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 million.

CISO Global (NASDAQ:CISO) shares rose 3.39% to $0.5. The company's market cap stands at $20.4 million.

Aduro Clean Technologies (NASDAQ:ADUR) stock rose 3.01% to $15.03. The company's market cap stands at $435.2 million.

Losers

X3 Holdings (NASDAQ:XTKG) shares decreased by 3.8% to $0.15 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 million.

Hub Cyber Security (NASDAQ:HUBC) stock decreased by 2.72% to $0.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.5 million.

Wearable Devices (NASDAQ:WLDS) stock decreased by 2.44% to $1.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.8 million.

Brand Engagement Network (NASDAQ:BNAI) stock fell 2.07% to $5.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.3 million.

ParaZero Technologies (NASDAQ:PRZO) stock fell 2.01% to $1.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.2 million.

Next Technology Holding (NASDAQ:NXTT) shares declined by 2.0% to $6.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.3 million.

