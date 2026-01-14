12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- High Roller Technologies (AMEX:ROLR) shares increased by 428.7% to $18.61 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $29.9 million.
- Lottery.com (NASDAQ:SEGG) stock increased by 84.11% to $0.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 million.
- Autozi Internet Tech (NASDAQ:AZI) shares rose 25.49% to $3.79. The company's market cap stands at $9.3 million.
- Airwa (NASDAQ:YYAI) stock increased by 25.39% to $1.58. The company's market cap stands at $47.7 million.
- BARK (NYSE:BARK) shares rose 24.19% to $0.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $135.6 million.
- Leifras Co (NASDAQ:LFS) shares moved upwards by 15.38% to $2.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.6 million.
Losers
- Twin Vee PowerCats (NASDAQ:VEEE) stock decreased by 19.5% to $1.34 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $3.7 million.
- Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) stock decreased by 17.86% to $62.16. The company's market cap stands at $49.2 billion.
- Ping An Biomedical (NASDAQ:PASW) stock decreased by 10.18% to $0.21. The company's market cap stands at $4.8 million.
- Navan (NASDAQ:NAVN) shares decreased by 10.0% to $15.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.2 billion.
- Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ:EVTV) stock decreased by 9.95% to $3.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.9 million.
- Zeta Network Group (NASDAQ:ZNB) shares decreased by 9.45% to $0.67. The company's market cap stands at $6.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
