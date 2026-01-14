12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Inspire Veterinary (NASDAQ:IVP) stock increased by 220.0% to $0.07 during Wednesday's regular session.
- Gelteq (NASDAQ:GELS) shares rose 42.23% to $1.19. The company's market cap stands at $8.9 million.
- AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) stock increased by 19.51% to $18.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $588.4 million.
- Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) stock moved upwards by 17.78% to $28.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $246.9 million.
- Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS) shares increased by 16.81% to $7.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $556.4 million.
- Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) stock increased by 16.44% to $3.54. The company's market cap stands at $134.7 million.
Losers
- BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX) shares decreased by 54.3% to $4.99 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.5 million.
- Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) shares declined by 44.71% to $0.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $65.2 million.
- Jin Medical International (NASDAQ:ZJYL) stock decreased by 29.41% to $0.17. The company's market cap stands at $37.6 million.
- AlphaTON Capital (NASDAQ:ATON) stock declined by 27.76% to $0.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.8 million.
- Decoy Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DCOY) stock declined by 25.68% to $0.93. The company's market cap stands at $7.3 million.
- XTL Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XTLB) stock declined by 25.24% to $0.8. The company's market cap stands at $9.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
