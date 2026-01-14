12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

(NASDAQ:ANPA) stock increased by 64.0% to $137.75 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. New Century Logistics (NASDAQ:NCEW) shares increased by 31.08% to $9.7. The company's market cap stands at $19.8 million.

Losers

(NASDAQ:YOUL) shares declined by 16.9% to $1.18 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $107.9 million. AirJoule Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRJ) shares fell 14.94% to $3.38. The company's market cap stands at $240.8 million.

(NASDAQ:VELO) shares fell 12.13% to $17.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $493.0 million. Founder Group (NASDAQ:FGL) stock decreased by 11.94% to $0.14. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.