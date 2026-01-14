12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Brand Engagement Network (NASDAQ:BNAI) stock increased by 65.9% to $5.99 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $19.3 million.

(NASDAQ:BNAI) stock increased by 65.9% to $5.99 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $19.3 million. ICZOOM Group (NASDAQ:IZM) stock increased by 22.14% to $1.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.8 million.

(NASDAQ:IZM) stock increased by 22.14% to $1.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.8 million. Ichor Holdings (NASDAQ:ICHR) shares moved upwards by 12.91% to $29.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $891.5 million.

(NASDAQ:ICHR) shares moved upwards by 12.91% to $29.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $891.5 million. Bitdeer Technologies (NASDAQ:BTDR) stock increased by 10.8% to $14.15. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 billion.

(NASDAQ:BTDR) stock increased by 10.8% to $14.15. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 billion. Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK) stock moved upwards by 10.47% to $13.87. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 billion.

(NASDAQ:CLSK) stock moved upwards by 10.47% to $13.87. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 billion. X3 Holdings (NASDAQ:XTKG) shares increased by 9.75% to $0.17. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 million.

Losers

Hub Cyber Security (NASDAQ:HUBC) stock declined by 32.0% to $0.36 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $17.5 million.

(NASDAQ:HUBC) stock declined by 32.0% to $0.36 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $17.5 million. Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) stock fell 17.86% to $1.38. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 million.

(NASDAQ:BOXL) stock fell 17.86% to $1.38. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 million. TROOPS (NASDAQ:TROO) shares declined by 15.09% to $3.66. The company's market cap stands at $526.5 million.

(NASDAQ:TROO) shares declined by 15.09% to $3.66. The company's market cap stands at $526.5 million. Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST) stock declined by 14.07% to $4.35. The company's market cap stands at $37.9 million.

(NASDAQ:DTST) stock declined by 14.07% to $4.35. The company's market cap stands at $37.9 million. My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) shares decreased by 13.08% to $0.95. The company's market cap stands at $4.1 million.

(NASDAQ:MYSZ) shares decreased by 13.08% to $0.95. The company's market cap stands at $4.1 million. Signing Day Sports (AMEX:SGN) stock decreased by 11.3% to $0.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.