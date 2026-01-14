12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Brand Engagement Network (NASDAQ:BNAI) stock increased by 65.9% to $5.99 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $19.3 million.
- ICZOOM Group (NASDAQ:IZM) stock increased by 22.14% to $1.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.8 million.
- Ichor Holdings (NASDAQ:ICHR) shares moved upwards by 12.91% to $29.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $891.5 million.
- Bitdeer Technologies (NASDAQ:BTDR) stock increased by 10.8% to $14.15. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 billion.
- Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK) stock moved upwards by 10.47% to $13.87. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 billion.
- X3 Holdings (NASDAQ:XTKG) shares increased by 9.75% to $0.17. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 million.
Losers
- Hub Cyber Security (NASDAQ:HUBC) stock declined by 32.0% to $0.36 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $17.5 million.
- Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) stock fell 17.86% to $1.38. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 million.
- TROOPS (NASDAQ:TROO) shares declined by 15.09% to $3.66. The company's market cap stands at $526.5 million.
- Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST) stock declined by 14.07% to $4.35. The company's market cap stands at $37.9 million.
- My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) shares decreased by 13.08% to $0.95. The company's market cap stands at $4.1 million.
- Signing Day Sports (AMEX:SGN) stock decreased by 11.3% to $0.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 million.
