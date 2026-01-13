12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

(NASDAQ:PRPL) stock rose 5.6% to $0.8 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $80.2 million. Visionary Holdings (NASDAQ:GV) stock increased by 4.72% to $1.55. The company's market cap stands at $4.6 million.

(NASDAQ:EVTV) shares moved upwards by 3.4% to $3.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.1 million. Linkage Global (NASDAQ:LGCB) shares rose 2.99% to $1.72. The company's market cap stands at $18.9 million.

Losers

(NASDAQ:WING) shares declined by 1.7% to $271.0. The company's market cap stands at $7.9 billion. FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) shares declined by 1.68% to $0.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.0 million.

(NASDAQ:FAT) shares declined by 1.68% to $0.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.0 million. GrabAGun Digital Hldgs (NYSE:PEW) shares fell 1.13% to $3.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $112.2 million.

