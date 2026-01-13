12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Gelteq (NASDAQ:GELS) shares increased by 16.6% to $0.97 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $8.3 million.
- Jupiter Neurosciences (NASDAQ:JUNS) shares increased by 7.86% to $1.0. The company's market cap stands at $35.8 million.
- Polyrizon (NASDAQ:PLRZ) stock moved upwards by 5.49% to $14.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.3 million.
- Shuttle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SHPH) shares rose 4.89% to $1.5. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 million.
- Azitra (AMEX:AZTR) shares rose 4.74% to $0.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 million.
- Milestone Scientific (AMEX:MLSS) stock rose 4.53% to $0.3. The company's market cap stands at $23.0 million.
Losers
- AlphaTON Capital (NASDAQ:ATON) stock fell 15.4% to $1.1 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $7.4 million.
- Immuron (NASDAQ:IMRN) shares declined by 5.84% to $1.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.8 million.
- Decoy Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DCOY) stock decreased by 5.61% to $1.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.7 million.
- Elutia (NASDAQ:ELUT) shares fell 4.78% to $0.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.4 million.
- SciSparc (NASDAQ:SPRC) stock fell 4.49% to $1.17. The company's market cap stands at $4.7 million.
- Alumis (NASDAQ:ALMS) stock decreased by 4.14% to $21.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion.
