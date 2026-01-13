12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

(NASDAQ:GELS) shares increased by 16.6% to $0.97 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $8.3 million. Jupiter Neurosciences (NASDAQ:JUNS) shares increased by 7.86% to $1.0. The company's market cap stands at $35.8 million.

Losers

(NASDAQ:ATON) stock fell 15.4% to $1.1 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $7.4 million. Immuron (NASDAQ:IMRN) shares declined by 5.84% to $1.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.8 million.

(NASDAQ:SPRC) stock fell 4.49% to $1.17. The company's market cap stands at $4.7 million. Alumis (NASDAQ:ALMS) stock decreased by 4.14% to $21.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.