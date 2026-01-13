movers image
January 13, 2026

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights
Gainers

  • C3is (NASDAQ:CISS) stock rose 6.0% to $0.16 during Tuesday's after-market session.
  • PowerBank (NASDAQ:SUUN) shares increased by 4.0% to $1.56. The company's market cap stands at $58.2 million.
  • CDT Envirn Tech Inv Hldgs (NASDAQ:CDTG) shares moved upwards by 3.92% to $0.41. The company's market cap stands at $5.0 million.
  • Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) stock increased by 3.8% to $1.09. The company's market cap stands at $715.1 million.
  • FiscalNote Holdings (NYSE:NOTE) shares moved upwards by 2.54% to $1.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.5 million.
  • Safe & Green Holdings (NASDAQ:SGBX) shares moved upwards by 2.24% to $1.82. The company's market cap stands at $10.8 million.

Losers

  • DirectBooking Technology (NASDAQ:ZDAI) stock fell 10.1% to $0.35 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $37.4 million.
  • Globavend Holdings (NASDAQ:GVH) shares decreased by 2.26% to $1.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 million.
  • The Generation Essentials (NYSE:TGE) stock decreased by 2.16% to $1.36. The company's market cap stands at $67.8 million.
  • SU Group Holdings (NASDAQ:SUGP) stock fell 2.1% to $6.55. The company's market cap stands at $10.0 million.
  • Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) shares fell 1.99% to $66.01. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 billion.
  • Roma Green Finance (NASDAQ:ROMA) shares decreased by 1.72% to $1.72. The company's market cap stands at $90.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

