12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- C3is (NASDAQ:CISS) stock rose 6.0% to $0.16 during Tuesday's after-market session.
- PowerBank (NASDAQ:SUUN) shares increased by 4.0% to $1.56. The company's market cap stands at $58.2 million.
- CDT Envirn Tech Inv Hldgs (NASDAQ:CDTG) shares moved upwards by 3.92% to $0.41. The company's market cap stands at $5.0 million.
- Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) stock increased by 3.8% to $1.09. The company's market cap stands at $715.1 million.
- FiscalNote Holdings (NYSE:NOTE) shares moved upwards by 2.54% to $1.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.5 million.
- Safe & Green Holdings (NASDAQ:SGBX) shares moved upwards by 2.24% to $1.82. The company's market cap stands at $10.8 million.
Losers
- DirectBooking Technology (NASDAQ:ZDAI) stock fell 10.1% to $0.35 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $37.4 million.
- Globavend Holdings (NASDAQ:GVH) shares decreased by 2.26% to $1.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 million.
- The Generation Essentials (NYSE:TGE) stock decreased by 2.16% to $1.36. The company's market cap stands at $67.8 million.
- SU Group Holdings (NASDAQ:SUGP) stock fell 2.1% to $6.55. The company's market cap stands at $10.0 million.
- Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) shares fell 1.99% to $66.01. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 billion.
- Roma Green Finance (NASDAQ:ROMA) shares decreased by 1.72% to $1.72. The company's market cap stands at $90.2 million.
