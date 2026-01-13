movers image
January 13, 2026 4:05 PM 1 min read

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) shares increased by 5.4% to $10.32 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $600.1 million.
  • Next Technology Holding (NASDAQ:NXTT) stock moved upwards by 4.61% to $7.26. The company's market cap stands at $28.1 million.
  • Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) stock moved upwards by 3.46% to $0.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.2 million.
  • Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) shares moved upwards by 2.97% to $1.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 million.
  • inTest (AMEX:INTT) shares increased by 2.41% to $8.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $100.7 million.
  • Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT) stock increased by 2.37% to $0.82. The company's market cap stands at $507.3 million.

Losers

  • Hub Cyber Security (NASDAQ:HUBC) stock fell 4.9% to $0.51 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.2 million.
  • ChowChow Cloud Internatio (AMEX:CHOW) shares fell 3.7% to $0.71. The company's market cap stands at $26.6 million.
  • Syntec Optics Holdings (NASDAQ:OPTX) stock declined by 3.15% to $4.3. The company's market cap stands at $170.9 million.
  • Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) stock decreased by 1.98% to $2.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $158.7 million.
  • Kustom Entertainment (NASDAQ:KUST) stock fell 1.97% to $2.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 million.
  • Bit Origin (NASDAQ:BTOG) stock fell 1.95% to $0.19. The company's market cap stands at $16.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

ANY Logo
ANYSphere 3D Corp
$0.3304-0.69%
Overview
BOXL Logo
BOXLBoxlight Corp
$1.691.70%
BTOG Logo
BTOGBit Origin Ltd
$0.19045.37%
CHOW Logo
CHOWChowChow Cloud International Holdings Ltd
$0.7231-4.73%
DVLT Logo
DVLTDatavault AI Inc
$0.8046-9.03%
HUBC Logo
HUBCHub Cyber Security Ltd
$0.524953.2%
INTT Logo
INTTinTest Corp
$7.91-2.04%
KUST Logo
KUSTKustom Entertainment Inc
$2.07-3.27%
NXTT Logo
NXTTNext Technology Holding Inc
$6.72-2.61%
OPTX Logo
OPTXSyntec Optics Holdings Inc
$4.39-5.16%
SPT Logo
SPTSprout Social Inc
$9.75-3.85%
WRAP Logo
WRAPWrap Technologies Inc
$3.10-1.62%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved