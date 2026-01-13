12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) shares increased by 5.4% to $10.32 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $600.1 million.
- Next Technology Holding (NASDAQ:NXTT) stock moved upwards by 4.61% to $7.26. The company's market cap stands at $28.1 million.
- Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) stock moved upwards by 3.46% to $0.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.2 million.
- Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) shares moved upwards by 2.97% to $1.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 million.
- inTest (AMEX:INTT) shares increased by 2.41% to $8.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $100.7 million.
- Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT) stock increased by 2.37% to $0.82. The company's market cap stands at $507.3 million.
Losers
- Hub Cyber Security (NASDAQ:HUBC) stock fell 4.9% to $0.51 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.2 million.
- ChowChow Cloud Internatio (AMEX:CHOW) shares fell 3.7% to $0.71. The company's market cap stands at $26.6 million.
- Syntec Optics Holdings (NASDAQ:OPTX) stock declined by 3.15% to $4.3. The company's market cap stands at $170.9 million.
- Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) stock decreased by 1.98% to $2.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $158.7 million.
- Kustom Entertainment (NASDAQ:KUST) stock fell 1.97% to $2.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 million.
- Bit Origin (NASDAQ:BTOG) stock fell 1.95% to $0.19. The company's market cap stands at $16.1 million.
