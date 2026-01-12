12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) stock increased by 3.4% to $12.56 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.7 million.

Losers

American Axle & Mfg Hldgs (NYSE:AXL) stock fell 8.2% to $7.1 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $929.3 million.

