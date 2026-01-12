movers image
January 12, 2026 4:05 PM 1 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX) shares rose 7.1% to $0.86 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 million.
  • Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) shares rose 6.72% to $7.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $376.4 million.
  • CytoMed Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GDTC) shares moved upwards by 6.45% to $1.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.4 million.
  • Regencell Bioscience (NASDAQ:RGC) shares increased by 4.96% to $46.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.6 billion.
  • Innovative Eyewear (NASDAQ:LUCY) shares moved upwards by 4.26% to $1.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.3 million.
  • Milestone Scientific (AMEX:MLSS) stock moved upwards by 3.83% to $0.3. The company's market cap stands at $23.1 million.

Losers

  • Advanced Biomed (NASDAQ:ADVB) stock declined by 6.7% to $0.33 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.7 million.
  • GRI Bio (NASDAQ:GRI) stock declined by 6.04% to $0.23. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 million.
  • NewcelX (NASDAQ:NCEL) stock declined by 5.23% to $2.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.9 million.
  • Bullfrog AI Hldgs (NASDAQ:BFRG) stock fell 3.89% to $0.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.1 million.
  • Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) shares fell 3.86% to $0.43. The company's market cap stands at $149.0 million.
  • Kala Bio (NASDAQ:KALA) shares decreased by 3.11% to $0.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

ADVB Logo
ADVBAdvanced Biomed Inc
$0.3330-6.91%
Overview
BFRG Logo
BFRGBullfrog AI Holdings Inc
$0.72790.66%
GDTC Logo
GDTCCytoMed Therapeutics Ltd
$1.326.45%
GRI Logo
GRIGRI Bio Inc
$0.2380-1.65%
KALA Logo
KALAKala Bio Inc
$0.6251-2.33%
LUCY Logo
LUCYInnovative Eyewear Inc
$1.62-1.22%
MLSS Logo
MLSSMilestone Scientific Inc
$0.2933-0.20%
NCEL Logo
NCELNewcelX Ltd
$2.46-1.20%
PRFX Logo
PRFXPainReform Ltd
$0.85506.50%
QTRX Logo
QTRXQuanterix Corp
$7.826.25%
RGC Logo
RGCRegencell Bioscience Holdings Ltd
$43.95-0.36%
SGMO Logo
SGMOSangamo Therapeutics Inc
$0.45000.22%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved