12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

(NASDAQ:PRFX) shares rose 7.1% to $0.86 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 million. Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) shares rose 6.72% to $7.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $376.4 million.

(NASDAQ:QTRX) shares rose 6.72% to $7.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $376.4 million. CytoMed Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GDTC) shares moved upwards by 6.45% to $1.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.4 million.

(NASDAQ:GDTC) shares moved upwards by 6.45% to $1.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.4 million. Regencell Bioscience (NASDAQ:RGC) shares increased by 4.96% to $46.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.6 billion.

(NASDAQ:RGC) shares increased by 4.96% to $46.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.6 billion. Innovative Eyewear (NASDAQ:LUCY) shares moved upwards by 4.26% to $1.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.3 million.

(NASDAQ:LUCY) shares moved upwards by 4.26% to $1.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.3 million. Milestone Scientific (AMEX:MLSS) stock moved upwards by 3.83% to $0.3. The company's market cap stands at $23.1 million.

Losers

(NASDAQ:ADVB) stock declined by 6.7% to $0.33 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.7 million. GRI Bio (NASDAQ:GRI) stock declined by 6.04% to $0.23. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 million.

(NASDAQ:GRI) stock declined by 6.04% to $0.23. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 million. NewcelX (NASDAQ:NCEL) stock declined by 5.23% to $2.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.9 million.

(NASDAQ:NCEL) stock declined by 5.23% to $2.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.9 million. Bullfrog AI Hldgs (NASDAQ:BFRG) stock fell 3.89% to $0.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.1 million.

(NASDAQ:BFRG) stock fell 3.89% to $0.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.1 million. Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) shares fell 3.86% to $0.43. The company's market cap stands at $149.0 million.

(NASDAQ:SGMO) shares fell 3.86% to $0.43. The company's market cap stands at $149.0 million. Kala Bio (NASDAQ:KALA) shares decreased by 3.11% to $0.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.5 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.