January 12, 2026 4:05 PM 1 min read

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Enigmatig (AMEX:EGG) shares increased by 7.3% to $5.74 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $149.8 million.
  • Ming Shing Group Holdings (NASDAQ:MSW) shares increased by 4.12% to $1.01. The company's market cap stands at $12.5 million.
  • Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) shares rose 2.92% to $1.02. The company's market cap stands at $487.8 million.
  • Odyssey Marine Explr (NASDAQ:OMEX) stock rose 2.32% to $2.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $123.1 million.
  • FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) stock moved upwards by 1.98% to $7.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $361.8 million.
  • GEE Group (AMEX:JOB) shares rose 1.97% to $0.21. The company's market cap stands at $22.2 million.

Losers

  • DirectBooking Technology (NASDAQ:ZDAI) stock decreased by 9.8% to $0.26 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $6.4 million.
  • Rich Sparkle Holdings (NASDAQ:ANPA) shares fell 6.09% to $87.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
  • American Rebel Holdings (NASDAQ:AREB) shares declined by 3.13% to $0.63. The company's market cap stands at $4.5 million.
  • Baiya International Group (NASDAQ:BIYA) shares declined by 2.75% to $4.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.6 million.
  • Founder Group (NASDAQ:FGL) stock fell 2.19% to $0.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 million.
  • Globavend Holdings (NASDAQ:GVH) shares declined by 2.07% to $1.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

