12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Enigmatig (AMEX:EGG) shares increased by 7.3% to $5.74 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $149.8 million.
- Ming Shing Group Holdings (NASDAQ:MSW) shares increased by 4.12% to $1.01. The company's market cap stands at $12.5 million.
- Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) shares rose 2.92% to $1.02. The company's market cap stands at $487.8 million.
- Odyssey Marine Explr (NASDAQ:OMEX) stock rose 2.32% to $2.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $123.1 million.
- FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) stock moved upwards by 1.98% to $7.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $361.8 million.
- GEE Group (AMEX:JOB) shares rose 1.97% to $0.21. The company's market cap stands at $22.2 million.
Losers
- DirectBooking Technology (NASDAQ:ZDAI) stock decreased by 9.8% to $0.26 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $6.4 million.
- Rich Sparkle Holdings (NASDAQ:ANPA) shares fell 6.09% to $87.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
- American Rebel Holdings (NASDAQ:AREB) shares declined by 3.13% to $0.63. The company's market cap stands at $4.5 million.
- Baiya International Group (NASDAQ:BIYA) shares declined by 2.75% to $4.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.6 million.
- Founder Group (NASDAQ:FGL) stock fell 2.19% to $0.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 million.
- Globavend Holdings (NASDAQ:GVH) shares declined by 2.07% to $1.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
AREBAmerican Rebel Holdings Inc
$0.6503-%
BIYABaiya International Group Inc
$4.51-2.17%
EGGEnigmatig Ltd
$5.696.36%
FCELFuelCell Energy Inc
$7.55-0.01%
FGLFounder Group Ltd
$0.1673-3.96%
GVHGlobavend Holdings Ltd
$1.40-3.45%
JOBGEE Group Inc
$0.20701.97%
MSWMing Shing Group Holdings Ltd
$1.003.09%
OMEXOdyssey Marine Exploration Inc
$2.15-%
UPWheels Up Experience Inc
$1.033.95%
ZDAIDirectBooking Technology Co Ltd
$0.30926.40%
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.