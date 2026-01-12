12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Enigmatig (AMEX:EGG) shares increased by 7.3% to $5.74 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $149.8 million.

(NASDAQ:FCEL) stock moved upwards by 1.98% to $7.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $361.8 million. GEE Group (AMEX:JOB) shares rose 1.97% to $0.21. The company's market cap stands at $22.2 million.

Losers

DirectBooking Technology (NASDAQ:ZDAI) stock decreased by 9.8% to $0.26 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $6.4 million.

(NASDAQ:FGL) stock fell 2.19% to $0.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 million. Globavend Holdings (NASDAQ:GVH) shares declined by 2.07% to $1.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.