12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Sagtec Global (NASDAQ:SAGT) stock increased by 5.4% to $1.91 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.9 million.
- Global Engine Group (NASDAQ:GLE) stock increased by 5.39% to $0.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.9 million.
- Mawson Infra Gr (NASDAQ:MIGI) shares rose 4.87% to $4.3. The company's market cap stands at $5.1 million.
- MultiSensor AI Holdings (NASDAQ:MSAI) stock moved upwards by 3.99% to $0.34. The company's market cap stands at $28.4 million.
- Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) shares moved upwards by 3.48% to $5.8. The company's market cap stands at $390.1 million.
- BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS) shares increased by 3.02% to $3.0. The company's market cap stands at $135.7 million.
Losers
- Creative Global Tech (NASDAQ:CGTL) shares decreased by 8.5% to $2.36 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $55.9 million.
- Signing Day Sports (AMEX:SGN) stock fell 3.38% to $0.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 million.
- BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU) shares declined by 2.08% to $3.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $544.3 million.
- ScanTech AI Systems (NASDAQ:STAI) shares declined by 1.76% to $2.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.5 million.
- Inuvo (AMEX:INUV) stock declined by 1.49% to $3.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.8 million.
- Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) stock fell 1.3% to $2.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $253.8 million.
