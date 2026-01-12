12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Sagtec Global (NASDAQ:SAGT) stock increased by 5.4% to $1.91 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.9 million.

Losers

Creative Global Tech (NASDAQ:CGTL) shares decreased by 8.5% to $2.36 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $55.9 million.

(AMEX:INUV) stock declined by 1.49% to $3.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.8 million. Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) stock fell 1.3% to $2.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $253.8 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.