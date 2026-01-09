12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Vision Marine Techs (NASDAQ:VMAR) shares moved upwards by 4.7% to $0.2 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $4.6 million.

Losers

Ping An Biomedical (NASDAQ:PASW) shares fell 9.6% to $0.18 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.6 million.

(NASDAQ:PTLO) stock fell 1.8% to $4.92. The company's market cap stands at $290.7 million. Birkenstock Holding (NYSE:BIRK) stock fell 1.8% to $42.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.1 billion.

