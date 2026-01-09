12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Vision Marine Techs (NASDAQ:VMAR) shares moved upwards by 4.7% to $0.2 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $4.6 million.
- ECD Automotive Design (NASDAQ:ECDA) shares rose 1.98% to $0.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 million.
- Polestar Automotive (NASDAQ:PSNY) stock rose 1.95% to $21.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.0 billion.
- Gap (NYSE:GAP) shares moved upwards by 1.84% to $28.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.5 billion.
- Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) stock increased by 1.69% to $0.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $104.3 million.
- GrabAGun Digital Hldgs (NYSE:PEW) stock increased by 1.61% to $3.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $94.5 million.
Losers
- Ping An Biomedical (NASDAQ:PASW) shares fell 9.6% to $0.18 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.6 million.
- Mingteng International (NASDAQ:MTEN) stock declined by 3.57% to $0.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.9 million.
- McGraw Hill (NYSE:MH) stock declined by 1.96% to $15.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 billion.
- Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:FUN) shares fell 1.95% to $15.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.
- Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) stock fell 1.8% to $4.92. The company's market cap stands at $290.7 million.
- Birkenstock Holding (NYSE:BIRK) stock fell 1.8% to $42.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.1 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
