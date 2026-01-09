movers image
January 9, 2026 4:06 PM 2 min read

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Vision Marine Techs (NASDAQ:VMAR) shares moved upwards by 4.7% to $0.2 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $4.6 million.
  • ECD Automotive Design (NASDAQ:ECDA) shares rose 1.98% to $0.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 million.
  • Polestar Automotive (NASDAQ:PSNY) stock rose 1.95% to $21.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.0 billion.
  • Gap (NYSE:GAP) shares moved upwards by 1.84% to $28.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.5 billion.
  • Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) stock increased by 1.69% to $0.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $104.3 million.
  • GrabAGun Digital Hldgs (NYSE:PEW) stock increased by 1.61% to $3.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $94.5 million.

Losers

  • Ping An Biomedical (NASDAQ:PASW) shares fell 9.6% to $0.18 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.6 million.
  • Mingteng International (NASDAQ:MTEN) stock declined by 3.57% to $0.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.9 million.
  • McGraw Hill (NYSE:MH) stock declined by 1.96% to $15.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 billion.
  • Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:FUN) shares fell 1.95% to $15.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.
  • Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) stock fell 1.8% to $4.92. The company's market cap stands at $290.7 million.
  • Birkenstock Holding (NYSE:BIRK) stock fell 1.8% to $42.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.1 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

