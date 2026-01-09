12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- MoonLake (NASDAQ:MLTX) stock rose 8.2% to $20.0 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
- Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) stock moved upwards by 6.36% to $2.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.5 million.
- Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE) shares rose 5.98% to $3.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.3 million.
- Day One Biopharmaceutical (NASDAQ:DAWN) stock moved upwards by 5.36% to $9.42. The company's market cap stands at $949.7 million.
- PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX) shares rose 4.7% to $0.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 million.
- Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) stock increased by 4.67% to $0.52. The company's market cap stands at $61.1 million.
Losers
- NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (AMEX:NBY) stock fell 6.3% to $17.99 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
- Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN) shares fell 4.1% to $2.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.8 million.
- Aspire Biopharma Hldgs (NASDAQ:ASBP) shares declined by 3.66% to $0.1. The company's market cap stands at $14.3 million.
- Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX) shares decreased by 2.9% to $0.72. The company's market cap stands at $17.2 million.
- PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) shares fell 2.81% to $1.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.3 million.
- Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA) stock declined by 2.41% to $1.92. The company's market cap stands at $18.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
