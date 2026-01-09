movers image
January 9, 2026

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights
Gainers

  • Rain Enhancement (NASDAQ:RAIN) shares rose 9.3% to $4.11 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $32.1 million.
  • JFB Construction (NASDAQ:JFB) shares increased by 7.55% to $16.52. The company's market cap stands at $89.6 million.
  • Eshallgo (NASDAQ:EHGO) stock increased by 4.13% to $0.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.5 million.
  • Nixxy (NASDAQ:NIXX) stock rose 4.09% to $0.99. The company's market cap stands at $23.6 million.
  • Agroz (NASDAQ:AGRZ) shares rose 3.76% to $0.62. The company's market cap stands at $12.4 million.
  • Ming Shing Group Holdings (NASDAQ:MSW) shares rose 3.51% to $1.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.1 million.

Losers

  • Nocera (NASDAQ:NCRA) stock fell 9.3% to $0.9 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $11.4 million.
  • VCI Global (NASDAQ:VCIG) stock declined by 3.14% to $0.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 million.
  • Rich Sparkle Holdings (NASDAQ:ANPA) shares fell 2.79% to $84.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $302.5 million.
  • Eastern International (NASDAQ:ELOG) stock decreased by 2.59% to $1.51. The company's market cap stands at $14.3 million.
  • Skyline Builders Group (NASDAQ:SKBL) stock decreased by 2.19% to $3.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.4 million.
  • Terrestrial Energy (NASDAQ:IMSR) stock fell 2.14% to $9.17. The company's market cap stands at $686.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

