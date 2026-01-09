12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Rain Enhancement (NASDAQ:RAIN) shares rose 9.3% to $4.11 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $32.1 million.

(NASDAQ:JFB) shares increased by 7.55% to $16.52. The company's market cap stands at $89.6 million. Eshallgo (NASDAQ:EHGO) stock increased by 4.13% to $0.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.5 million.

(NASDAQ:NIXX) stock rose 4.09% to $0.99. The company's market cap stands at $23.6 million. Agroz (NASDAQ:AGRZ) shares rose 3.76% to $0.62. The company's market cap stands at $12.4 million.

Losers

Nocera (NASDAQ:NCRA) stock fell 9.3% to $0.9 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $11.4 million.

(NASDAQ:ANPA) shares fell 2.79% to $84.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $302.5 million. Eastern International (NASDAQ:ELOG) stock decreased by 2.59% to $1.51. The company's market cap stands at $14.3 million.

(NASDAQ:SKBL) stock decreased by 2.19% to $3.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.4 million. Terrestrial Energy (NASDAQ:IMSR) stock fell 2.14% to $9.17. The company's market cap stands at $686.0 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.