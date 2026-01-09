12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

3 E Network (NASDAQ:MASK) shares increased by 7.3% to $0.4 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $7.3 million.

Losers

UTime (NASDAQ:WTO) shares decreased by 3.9% to $0.7 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.