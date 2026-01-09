12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- 3 E Network (NASDAQ:MASK) shares increased by 7.3% to $0.4 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $7.3 million.
- Alpha Technology Group (NASDAQ:ATGL) stock rose 5.97% to $32.44.
- Bit Origin (NASDAQ:BTOG) stock increased by 5.38% to $0.19. The company's market cap stands at $16.7 million.
- Myseum (NASDAQ:MYSE) shares rose 3.55% to $2.04. The company's market cap stands at $8.3 million.
- Fastly (NASDAQ:FSLY) stock moved upwards by 1.93% to $9.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.
- Lightwave Logic (NASDAQ:LWLG) shares rose 1.92% to $4.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $616.6 million.
Losers
- UTime (NASDAQ:WTO) shares decreased by 3.9% to $0.7 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 million.
- TechCreate Group (AMEX:TCGL) stock declined by 3.07% to $7.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $119.1 million.
- XIAO-I (NASDAQ:AIXI) shares declined by 3.0% to $0.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.3 million.
- ReAlpha Tech (NASDAQ:AIRE) stock fell 2.12% to $0.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.3 million.
- Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT) shares fell 1.78% to $0.9. The company's market cap stands at $579.6 million.
- Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) stock declined by 1.59% to $33.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
AIREReAlpha Tech Corp
$0.523215.2%
AIXIXIAO-I Corp
$0.3830-5.46%
ATGLAlpha Technology Group Ltd
$28.5337.0%
BTOGBit Origin Ltd
$0.1822-2.57%
DVLTDatavault AI Inc
$0.9199-8.92%
FSLYFastly Inc
$9.38-5.73%
LWLGLightwave Logic Inc
$4.17-1.77%
MASK3 E Network Technology Group Ltd
$0.3718-14.4%
MYSEMyseum Inc
$2.002.31%
TCGLTechCreate Group Ltd
$7.4127.1%
WTOUTime Ltd
$0.72836.32%
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.